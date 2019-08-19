‘Real indiscipline’: Haryana Congress chief on Bhupinder Hooda

india

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 19:47 IST

Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar on Monday criticized former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda for taking a stand opposite to the party on nullification of Article 370.

At a rally in Rohtak on Sunday, Hooda, a two-time Haryana CM, had said that the Congress had lost its way and declared himself as the chief ministerial candidate for state polls “with or without” his party. Haryana goes polls in October.

Tanwar termed Hooda’s comments as “indiscipline” and said he will bring the matter to the notice of the party high command. “The party is the same. A person who served as a chief minister is lashing out on the Congress now. This is really indiscipline,” Tanwar told HT.

Also read : Shah aims for two-third majority in Haryana assembly polls

At a booth meeting in Sirsa on Monday, Tanwar said some Congress leaders who recently conducted a rally are trying to weak the party without naming Hooda or his son Deepinder.

Hooda, a prominent Jat face of the Congress in Haryana, has been sparring with Tanwar. He has had a tense relationship with the party leadership demanded a greater role for himself and son.

On Sunday, Hooda also announced a 25-member committee, comprising 12 of the Congress’s 17 MLAs and other leaders, to deliberate on his next move.

Tanwar said Hooda had no right to form a committee in Congress and only the party high command can take decisions. “As a state chief, I am also going to call a review meeting and those who are creating indiscipline will get reply in October, when the residents of Haryana will respond for the well of Congress party,” he said.

Also watch: Dramatic chopper rescue of people stuck in Jammu as Tawi river swells

Reacting to Tanwar’s comments Hooda said he had spoken his mind at Sunday’s rally. “I did my work and what I said I will stickto it. Let, Ashok Tanwar say what he wants,” he said.

In this year’s Lok Sabha elections, the Congress drew a blank in Haryana during the Lok Sabha polls this year with the BJP winning all 10 seats. The main opposition party, the INLD, is in disarray with a number of MLAs quitting it in the last few months.

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 18:52 IST