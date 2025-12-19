Reconsider 211% hike in salaries:Odisha BJP MLAs to CM amid backlash

BJP MLAs of Odisha on Thursday requested chief minister Mohan Majhi to reconsider the controversial 211% hike in MLAs’ salaries and allowances, acknowledging the need to respect popular sentiment over a decision that has made the state’s lawmakers the highest-paid in the country. BJP MLAs submitted a written petition urging the CM to review the four bills passed in the Odisha assembly. (Prahlad Mahato)

The issue was raised during a BJP Legislature Party meeting at the party’s state headquarters, attended by CM Majhi, deputy CM Pravati Parida, and state BJP president Manmohan Samal, along with all ministers and party MLAs.

“We had a detailed discussion on the proposed salary hike and allowances of the current and former lawmakers in the House. Showing due respect to the sentiments of the people, all the lawmakers of the BJP have requested CM Mohan Majhi to reconsider the decision,” parliamentary affairs minister Mukesh Mahaling said after the meeting.

BJP MLAs submitted a written petition urging the CM to review the four bills passed in the Odisha assembly on December 9, which enhanced salaries and allowances of legislators, speaker, deputy speaker, chief minister, deputy chief ministers and ministers.

Last week, four separate bills were passed without a single dissenting voice that increased monthly emoluments of MLAs from ₹1.11 lakh to ₹3.45 lakh, that of CMs from ₹98,000 to ₹3.74 lakh, of ministers from ₹97,000 to ₹3.58 lakh and speakers from ₹97,500 to ₹3.68 lakh effective retrospectively from June 2024. Incidentally, not a single MLA, including leader of opposition Naveen Patnaik, opposed the pay hike during discussion on the Bill though the former CM later wrote a letter to Majhi wishing to forego his enhanced salary.

“I would like to request you to utilise the same for the welfare of poor people of our state,” Patnaik wrote in his letter, but was slammed by Congress and BJP leaders who said it was “political grandstanding”. The lone CPM MLA Laxman Munda also opposed the pay hike.

The hike positioned Odisha ahead of traditionally high-paying states such as Telangana where MLAs earn around ₹2.50 lakh monthly while those in Maharashtra receive approximately ₹2.52 lakh. In Uttar Pradesh, MLAs get paid ₹1.87 lakh following a modest 30-40% increase earlier this year. Karnataka’s recent 100% increase took MLA salaries to ₹1.60 lakh, while salaries of Delhi and Kerala legislators remain at ₹90,000 and ₹70,000 respectively.

Data from the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) shows that 107 of the state’s 147 MLAs are already millionaires, including 52 from the BJP, 43 from the BJD, nine from the Congress, one from the Left, and two Independents. There was huge resentment in public over the pay hike considering that the Assembly barely sat for a month every year.

However, senior government sources said no concrete decision has been arrived at reduction of pay hike. “The public outcry notwithstanding, MLAs cutting across party lines are united for pay hike. The Governor may return the Bills for reconsideration and new Bills may be moved in the next session. All options are on table,” said the official in the parliamentary affairs department.

However, not all voices within the ruling dispensation are aligned. Cooperation Minister Pradeep Bal Samanta defended the hike, saying, “If a leader cannot provide financial assistance, people no longer consider them effective. We are expected to attend various functions, and to manage the organisation and stay connected with people, financial resources are essential.”