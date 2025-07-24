Record 45 million Kanwariyas visit Uttarakhand for Shravan; police cases filed over hooliganism

A record 45 million Kanwariyas visited Haridwar during the 13-day Shravan Kanwar Mela held from July 11 to 23, officials from the Kanwar Mela cell said on Wednesday, adding that the number surpassed last year’s footfall of 41.4 million pilgrims and 40.7 million in 2023. Officials said the final tally was still being updated as pilgrims continued to arrive and leave the city till late evening. A large number of kanwariyas moving through Delhi caused massive traffic jams across the city, leaving many commuters stuck for hours. Traffic across Anand Vihar to Apsara Border was restricted till 8 AM on July 23 due to the Kanwar Yatra crossing from the route. (Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)

To mark the successful completion of the mela, district magistrate Mayur Dixit and senior superintendent of police (SSP) Pramendra Dobhal offered prayers at Brahmakund, Har-ki-Pauri, and at Shri Daksheshwar Mahadev temple in Kankhal.

“The mela concludes with over 4.5 crore devotees collecting Ganga water. We thank all devotees, Mela staff, police, paramilitary forces, volunteers, and residents for their cooperation,” said Dixit.

Later, the officials met Mata Mansa Devi temple trust president Mahant Ravindra Puri and thanked the saint community and akhadas for their support.

Amid concerns over garbage accumulation at the ghats, Dixit said a three-day cleanliness drive will be carried out across the mela zone, Kanwar patri, highways, parking lots, and marketplaces.

“Pilgrims and residents must be sensitised against littering. Ganga is our mother, and polluting her banks goes against our beliefs,” said Mahamandleshwar Swami Harichetnanand of the Bada Udasin Akhada.

The state police deployed 3,000 policemen, 1,350 home guards and PRD (Pradeshik Raksha Dal), 15 companies of PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary), nine companies of paramilitary forces, nine teams of bomb disposal squad, four teams of the anti-terrorist squad, 10 teams of SDRF, 10 teams of drones operating personnel, and seven teams of jal police during the Kanwar yatra.

The mela was monitored round-the-clock through drones and CCTV cameras. Anti-terror squads, bomb disposal teams, mounted units, sniffer dogs, and undercover personnel were deployed for security.

“The traffic plan, parking zones, and crowd control measures were implemented effectively. The Mela force performed commendably with support from volunteers,” SSP Dobhal said.

As the yatra comes to an end, police said that according to official data, a dozen FIRs were registered, 17 people arrested and 150 unidentified kanwariyas booked for hooliganism and indulging in violence during the Kanwar yatra.

Uttarakhand director general of police (DGP) Deepam Seth on July 10 said that hooliganism in the name of faith will not be tolerated and dealt with strict action.

On July 15, Uttarakhand high court took serious note of incidents of violence reported during the ongoing Kanwar Yatra in the state and sought a detailed response from the DGP and Panchayati Raj secretary Chandresh Kumar Yadav on how the state plans to manage conducting Panchayat elections at a time when the state is witnessing huge influx of Kanwariyas in the ongoing Kanwar Yatra and prevailing monsoon conditions across the state. The court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Dehradun-based petitioner Baijnath, seeking rescheduling of upcoming Panchayat elections in light of the Kanwar Yatra and prevailing monsoon conditions across the state.