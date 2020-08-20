Recovery rate past 73% as 2 million beat Covid-19 infection: Centre

india

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 02:44 IST

India’s coronavirus disease (Covid-19) recoveries have crossed the two-million mark, as the number of recovering patients has outnumbered new viral infections, the Union ministry of health & family welfare (MoH&FW) data showed.

At present, the number of active Covid-19 cases are less than 25% of the total number of the viral infections reported since January 30. “When we talk about the viral caseload of a particular country, it is always the active cases that are counted. It is never the total number of positive cases,” said Rajesh Bhushan, secretary, MoH&FW.

Around 60,000 Covid-19 patients are recovering daily from their viral infection, while around 55,000 new Covid-19 cases are being reported a day.

Also read: Covid-19 vaccine may need ‘emergency authorisation’

A continuous uptick in average daily recoveries has led to India’s recovery rate at 73.18% and a low case fatality rate (CFR) at 1.92%. Higher number of recoveries and declining fatality has shown that the country’s graded strategy has worked, according to the ministry.

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

“The number of hospitalisation cases has reduced. A small percentage of Covid-19 patients need to be admitted to hospitals. Most of them recover from their viral infection under home isolation. Few Covid-19 patients are in need of a ventillator support. A majority of those who get admitted make a smooth recovery. However, the problem is by and large with high-risk cases,” said Dr Rommel Tickoo, senior consultant, department of internal medicine, Max Healthcare.