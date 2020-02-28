e-paper
Recruitment process for J&K Bank scrapped

india Updated: Feb 28, 2020 03:44 IST
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Hindustan Times, Jammu
The council directed the Union Territory's finance department to advise the Jammu & Kashmir Bank to initiate a fresh, new, fair norm-based and transparent recruitment process ".(Photo: ANI)
         

Lieutenant governor GC Murmu on Thursday scrapped the recruitment process of 250 probationary officers and 1,200 banking associates for the Jammu and Kashmir Bank citing “legal infirmities”.

“The administrative council that met here under lieutenant governor GC Murmu noted that the issue of recruitment in Jammu & Kashmir Bank had been ongoing for a long time since 2018. It also noted that various legal infirmities had been pointed out,’’ said principal secretary (planning) and Jammu & Kashmir administration’s spokesman, Rohit Kansal.

He added the council directed the Union Territory’s finance department to advise the Jammu & Kashmir Bank to initiate a fresh, new, fair norm-based and transparent recruitment process ”.

“The detailed modalities will be worked out by the Bank’s board and announced at its next meeting,” said Kansal.

“As a consequence, the ongoing recruitment process by the bank for these posts shall stand scrapped,” he said.

He said all the applicants found eligible for recruitment in the last process shall be considered eligible for the fresh recruitment.

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) in December filed a charge-sheet against 17 bank officials, including two former chairmen, Sheikh Mushtaq and Parvez Nengroo, in the recruitment scam case, which surfaced in 2018.

investment sectors

The Principal Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday said that the Administrative Council has approved policies that will help attract investment to the Union Territory, in the run-up to the Global Investors Summit.

“J-K Administrative Council also reviewed the state of proposed Global Investors Summit which is scheduled to be held shortly. As part of preparations, the council approved policies for four sectors in order to help J-K attract investment in these sectors,” said Kansal.

He also added that 14 sectors have been identified as focused sectors to attract investment.

(With agency inputs)

