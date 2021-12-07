Red caps a red alert for UP: As polls near, Modi has a warning against Samajwadi Party

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said red caps (Samajwadi Party symbol) means red alert for Uttar Pradesh. Stating that the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) wants to form the next government in the state to show leniency towards terrorists, Modi said, “Always remember the 'red caps' are red alert for UP -- they (ring alarm) bells to danger.”

Modi was speaking at the inauguration of three mega projects, including an AIIMS and a major fertiliser plant, in chief minister Yogi Adityanath's home turf Gorakhpur. Uttar Pradesh is set to witness an Assembly election next year.

The PM said the SP leadership only cared for power – to fill their coffers, indulge in illegal encroachments and provide freedom to the mafia.

“Today, the entire UP knows that the 'red caps' cared about 'red beacons' alone. They had nothing to do with your pain and issues. The 'red caps' want power - for scams and for filling their coffers, for illegal encroachments, for providing freedom to mafia,” he was was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Hitting out at the opposition over its criticism of the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, Modi said, “These people can never understand that even during the coronavirus crisis, the double engine government continued with development. It did not let the work stop.”

Around the same time, Yadav held a joint rally with Jayant Chaudhary of the Rashtriya Lok Dal in Meerut.

Meanwhile, Modi further said when work is done with a good intention, even disasters do not become a hindrance, adding the opening of a fertiliser plant and AIIMS in Gorakhpur is sending out several messages.

“When there is a government that worries about the oppressed and deprived sections, then it works hard and even yields results. The programme in Gorakhpur today is proof that nothing is impossible for new India when it becomes determined,” he further said.

The PM inaugurated development projects worth over ₹9,600 crore during the day in Gorakhpur. Governor Anandiben Patel and Adityanath were also present at the event.

"I had come here five years ago to lay the foundation stone of AIIMS and a fertilizer factory. You have given me the privilege of launching these two together today. The Regional Medical Research Center of ICMR also got its new building today. I congratulate the people of Uttar Pradesh," he said.

