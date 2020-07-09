Red warning in east, NE, orange alert for U’khand, HP, West UP

india

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 23:47 IST

New Delhi: Parts of the country’s northeastern and eastern regions are likely to receive extremely heavy rain--over 20 cm daily--this week and face floods, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday as it issued alerts to authorities to remain prepared. Widespread and heavy rains were expected in parts of north-western India from Thursday due to the convergence of moisture carrying winds from the Arabian Sea.

IMD issued a red warning for the northeast and parts of eastern India, including Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, from July 10 to July 12. Authorities are required to take action to prevent any rain or flood-related disasters in case of such a warning. An orange warning was issued for Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and western Uttar Pradesh from July 10 to 13.

The three-month monsoon season, which generally begins in June, delivers about 70% of India’s annual rainfall. It is critical for the country’s agricultural sector, which employs over half of its population. The monsoon is important in determining the yield of rice, wheat, sugarcane, and oilseeds. The rains lasted longer last year and triggered floods that left hundreds dead.

Regional Weather Forecasting Centre head Kuldeep Shrivastava said Delhi may receive light rain for the next three to four days but the main impact will be in northern Punjab, Haryana, and Uttarakhand as the monsoon trough shifts northwards towards the Himalayan foothills. “The monsoon trough is now passing over Karnal in Haryana. There is also a cyclonic circulation over Haryana. We can expect widespread and heavy rains in these regions particularly along the Western Himalayas.”

The monsoon trough is likely to gradually shift northwards along the foothills of the Himalayas. IMD said the convergence of south-westerlies and southerly winds from the Bay of Bengal over the northeast and eastern India will lead to very heavy rains.

IMD said extremely heavy rains are very likely in Uttarakhand over the weekend; Uttar Pradesh, Bihar on Friday and Saturday; sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh from Thursday to Saturday. “We can expect extremely heavy rains and flooding in the northeastern region. This is mainly a result of the monsoon trough shifting to the Himalayan foothills,” said IMD director general M Mohapatra.

The Central Water Commission also issued a flood alert in districts along rivers in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Sikkim, and sub-Himalayan West Bengal on Wednesday.

“The Brahmaputra river is continuing to be in floods all through its reach from Upper Assam’s Dibrugarh district to Dhubri in lower Assam. Its tributaries... are also flowing in severe flood situations. There is a forecast for heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall...,” the commission said in its bulletin.

On Thursday, severe flood situation, which involves water levels touching or exceeding the danger level but below the highest level, was recorded in most river tributaries in Assam, Bihar, and some in Uttar Pradesh.

According to IMD, Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh have recorded 51% and 73% excess rainfall from July 1-8.

Moderate to intense thunderstorm and lightning was very likely in eastern and western Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Madhya Pradesh, northern Chhattisgarh, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, and Meghalaya.

There have been 13% excess monsoon rains in the country. Eastern India has received 6%, northeast 26%, and south peninsula 10% excess rainfall.