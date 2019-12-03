e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 03, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 03, 2019

‘Reflects his magnanimity’: Supriya Sule on PM Modi’s idea to include her in cabinet

“This is his (PM Modi’s) magnanimity that he suggested this and I am overwhelmed. But this could not happen,” Sule told reporters outside the Parliament complex.

india Updated: Dec 03, 2019 20:35 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
NCP leader Supriya Sule with Senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan (R) during the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.
NCP leader Supriya Sule with Senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan (R) during the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.
         

NCP MP Supriya Sule on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s suggestion to her father that she should be part of his Cabinet reflects his “magnanimity” but it could not materialise. “This is his magnanimity that he suggested this and I am overwhelmed. But this could not happen,” Sule told reporters outside the Parliament complex.

In an interview to ABP-Majha, Pawar dismissed reports that the Modi government offered to make him India’s President. “But there was an offer to make Supriya (Sule) a minister in the Modi-led cabinet,” Pawar said.

tags
top news
20% increase in processing Income Tax refund returns this year, says CBDT
20% increase in processing Income Tax refund returns this year, says CBDT
2 civilians killed, 8 injured in Pak shelling along LoC in J-K’s Poonch
2 civilians killed, 8 injured in Pak shelling along LoC in J-K’s Poonch
‘Was a coincidence’: Amit Shah explains breach at Priyanka Gandhi’s house
‘Was a coincidence’: Amit Shah explains breach at Priyanka Gandhi’s house
Dead rat in mid-day meal sends 9 students, teacher in UP school to hospital
Dead rat in mid-day meal sends 9 students, teacher in UP school to hospital
‘Was hooked’: Chennai techie spent 45 sleepless nights to spot Vikram lander
‘Was hooked’: Chennai techie spent 45 sleepless nights to spot Vikram lander
Navy chief says Chinese vessel entered Indian waters without permission
Navy chief says Chinese vessel entered Indian waters without permission
India or Australia? Ponting explains which team has a better bowling attack
India or Australia? Ponting explains which team has a better bowling attack
Rajeev Dhawan speaks on Ayodhya Verdict: Of sackings & threats | On The Record
Rajeev Dhawan speaks on Ayodhya Verdict: Of sackings & threats | On The Record
trending topics
HDFC BankHTLS 2019PM ModiIPL 2020 auctionSSC CHSL 2019Vikram landerShankara Re ShankaraXiaomi Mi Credit

don't miss

latest news

India News