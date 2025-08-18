‘Refused to answer hard questions’: Opposition hits out at EC in joint statement

Opposition parties on Monday issued a joint statement regarding the Election Commission (EC) press conference, saying that the apex poll body has “completely failed in discharging its constitutional duties.” Opposition MPs stage a protest against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday.(PTI)

Apart from Congress, other parties that were a part of this joint statement are the Samajwadi Party, TMC, Shiv Sena (UBT), DMK, NCP (SCP), RJD, Aam Aadmi Party, JMM, CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML), IUML, National Conference, and others.

The statement alleged that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar "refused to answer any hard questions" in his press conference on Sunday.

“The CEC offered no clarification or comment on the allegations made by Shri Rahul Gandhi ji, Leader of Opposition, on the voter fraud unearthed in Mahadevapura, except to reiterate his legally infirm demand for the data to be placed on affidavit. Furthermore, the CEC refused to answer any hard questions with regard to why no inquiry or investigation had taken place on the allegations of voter fraud,” the statement said.

The opposition parties claimed that the EC is opting “to intimidate those who challenge the ruling party.” The statement called this a "serious indictment.”

"ECI has completely failed in discharging its constitutional duty of ensuring a free and fair electoral system in the country. It has now become clear that the ECI is not being led by officers who can ensure a level playing field. To the contrary, it is now clear that those who lead the ECI divert and thwart any attempt at a meaningful inquiry into voter fraud and instead opt to intimidate those who challenge the ruling party. This is a serious indictment," the statement said.

Akhilesh Yadav shows copies of affidavits submitted to ECI, alleging voter deletions in UP

SP president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday distributed copies of affidavits he said he had filed with the Election Commission of India (ECI), alleging large-scale voter deletions and irregularities in Uttar Pradesh during the 2022 Assembly polls.

Speaking to reporters in the Parliament complex, Yadav said nearly 18,000 affidavits had been prepared and submitted within the deadline given to him after he received a notice from the poll body.

“When I received the notice, I sought help from SP workers, and we managed to prepare only 18,000 affidavits within the given time frame. If we had more time, we could have prepared many more. If no investigation or action is taken after submitting these affidavits, then who will trust the Election Commission? In the by-elections, this was not a minor theft; it was a massive robbery,” PTI quoted him as saying.

According to Yadav, the affidavits related to anomalies in constituencies such as Amapur, Bakshi Ka Talab, Jaunpur Sadar, and Kursi. He said these documented cases of voter deletions, which he alleged were targeted against certain communities.

“Communities like Maurya, Pal, Bhagel and Rathore have seen voter deletions aimed at weakening their political impact. In some seats, we lost by narrow margins, and these deletions played a direct role,” he said.