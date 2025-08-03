Registered Post to retire as standalone service: Announcement stirs nostalgia

New Delhi: In the sweltering Delhi summer of 1979, eighteen-year-old Sunita Gaur carefully placed her college application documents into manila envelopes, each one destined for a different institution that might shape her future. The ritual was meticulous and nerve-wracking — photocopies of certificates and meticulously filled forms. Sealed, they would all be dispatched through a mail service that that only truly important correspondence demanded: Registered post. Registered post saw a decline of nearly 25 per cent in the decade even before the Covid pandemic arrived and accelerated digital adoption.(PTI)

“It was the only way to be certain they would reach safely and be handed to the right person,” recalls Gaur, now 64, her voice carrying the weight of decades. “We would also receive an acknowledgement that the recipient has received the communication.”

Those envelopes, stamped with the distinctive red seal of Registered Post, represented more than mere mail — they were vessels of hope, anxiety, and possibility, travelling across a vast nation with the solemn promise of secure delivery.

Now, forty-six years later, the standalone service that was Registered Post will be discontinued, though its feature will exist.

And the change promises to be for the better: The Department of Posts has announced that from September 1, Registered Post will be merging instead with the faster, more modern Speed Post system.

The decision, delivered through an internal circular dated July 2, comes against a backdrop of inexorable decline. Official postal data reveals that registered post usage has fallen every single year from 2011-12, the oldest data HT could access.

From 244.4 million registered items in 2011-12 to just 184.6 million in 2019-20, a decline of nearly 25 per cent, before the pandemic arrived and accelerated a digital adoption of most physical services.

The announcement stirred nostalgia.

Shashi Kumar, a 71-year-old Delhi resident, shared his memories of the service, which for him are anchored in the halls of justice where Registered Post served as an unshakeable pillar of legal procedure. “During court cases, lawyers would send notices via Registered Post to ensure undeniable proof of delivery,” he explains.

“It was official confirmation from the postal department that a communication had gone from A to B, something that couldn’t be disputed in court. Today, emails and even WhatsApp messages serve the same purpose,” he adds.

Yet postal officials are keen to emphasise that this is not quite the obituary it might appear. “We are not closing Registered Post. It will remain available, but as a registration facility within Speed Post,” a Department of Posts official clarifies.

“Registration has been available as an add-on,” explains a senior postal official.

“For example, if you send an Inland letter card costing ₹2.50 and want registration, you pay ₹17 extra. Similarly, a ₹5 letter becomes ₹22 after registration. This option will now be available under Speed Post, which has been around since 1986.”

The registered post was first launched some time in the 19th century. The distinction between these services speaks to different philosophies of communication.

Registered Post, often called secure post, carried with it an almost ceremonial gravitas – delivered only to the named recipient, slower but imbued with authority and security.

Speed Post, by contrast, prioritised velocity over formality, arriving quickly but accepting delivery to anyone at the specified address.

The department’s directive to Dushyant Mudgal, deputy director general for mail operations, now sets the bureaucratic machinery in motion. All directorates and divisions must “review and update administrative instructions, Standard Operating Procedures, technical manuals, training modules, and workflow documents to remove or replace references to ‘Registered Post’ and ‘Registered Post with Acknowledgement Due’ with Speed Post terminology where necessary.”

The official rationale speaks the language of modern efficiency: “The initiative aims to streamline mail services, enhance operational efficiency, improve tracking mechanisms, and deliver greater customer convenience by consolidating similar services under a unified framework.” The circular demands that “all amendments may be finalised well in advance to ensure smooth rollout from the stipulated date,” with confirmation that was required by July 31, 2025.