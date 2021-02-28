'Regret not learning Tamil' over the years, says PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat
- "I did not learn Tamil. It is such a beautiful language, which is popular all over the world," the prime minister said.
Prime Minister Narendra on Sunday said he regrets not learning the world's ancient language Tamil during his years as chief minister and now as Prime Minister. Addressing the nation on Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said, "Sometimes, a simple question shakes you. A few days ago someone asked me did I ever feel that I could not pursue something? I told myself that I could not give enough efforts to learn the world's most ancient language Tamil."
"I did not learn Tamil. It is such a beautiful language, which is popular all over the world," the Prime Minister added.
PM Modi addressed the 74th episode of his monthly programme Mann Ki Baat, which was broadcast live on various government channels and his YouTube channel.
During his address, PM Modi underlined the importance of collective responsibility towards water conservation ahead of the summer season. He also called for a 100-day campaign to clean up all water bodies and prepare them for rainwater harvesting before the monsoon season begins. "Water has been crucial for the development of humankind for centuries," PM Modi said. "We have to understand our collective responsibility towards water conservation," he added.
PM Modi also pushed for "lab to land" mantra and said, "In self-reliant India, there is an immense contribution of science. We will have to take science forward with this mantra." He also remembered scientist Dr CV Raman on the occasion of National Science Day and said, "Our youth should read a lot about Indian scientists and understand the history of Indian science."
The Prime Minister also gave an example of Ladakh's Urgain Phuntsog who is working with innovative techniques to organically grow 20 different crops in cyclic pattern in the country.
