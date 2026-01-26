Relations for 10 years, then a promise broken: Dhurandhar actor arrested on sex assault charges by domestic worker

Actor Nadeem Khan, last seen in the blockbuster Hindi movie Dhurandhar, was arrested last week for allegedly raping his housemaid on the pretext of marriage for the last 10 years, officials said. Actor Nadeem Khan played the role of antagonist Rehman Dakait’s cook, Ahlak. (Instagram/nadeemactor)

Nadeem Khan, who played the role of Akshaye Khanna’s character Rehman Dakait’s cook, was apprehended after the 41-year-old woman approached the Versova police as the actor refused to marry her. They had been allegedly engaging in a physical relationship for nearly a decade, HT has reported.

Charges against Nadeem Khan Nadeem Khan has been arrested on charges of rape over the domestic worker's allegation of engaging in a physical relationship for nearly a decade on the false promise of marriage, police said on Monday.

According to the complaint, the woman worked as a domestic help for different actors, and she first met Nadeem Khan in 2015. They gradually became close. She said that she later developed a physical relationship with him as he promised marriage.

The relationship continued for years, but when the promise was not fulfilled, she eventually decided to file a complaint.

What police said on Nadeem Khan case As the alleged offences occurred at the actor's house in Malwani, the case was transferred from Versova to the Malwani police station.

"We have arrested the actor based on the woman's statement and are verifying the allegations," a Malwani police officer said.

The victim claimed that the relationship continued for nearly 10 years, with the alleged sexual encounters taking place both at her home and at Khan's residence in Versova.

Investigators said a further probe into the case is ongoing.

Nadeem Khan's film credits include Mimi, starring Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi; Vadh, starring Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra; Mukhbir: The Story of a Spy; Mrs Serial Killer; and Dhadak. He will next be seen on screen in Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra’s film Vadh 2. The film, a sequel to his earlier movie by the same name, is set to release on February 6.

Apart from movies, Khan has remained active in theatre and has performed in numerous stage productions