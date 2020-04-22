Reliance Foundation to provide 3 cr meals amid Covid-19 lockdown under Mission Anna Seva programme

business

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 10:46 IST

Reliance Foundation will provide three crore meals to ‘marginalised and under-resourced communities across India’ amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The initiative is part of the foundation’s meal distribution programme, Mission Anna Seva programme, and is the largest such initiative globally by a corporate foundation, according to a press release by Reliance Foundation.

“Covid-19 is an unprecedented pandemic for the world, India and humanity,” founder and chairperson of the foundation Nita Ambani said.

“As India enters an extended period of lockdown, our hearts go out to all those Indians who depend on daily wages for their next meal. They too are members of our parivar –our Bharat Parivar. That is why, at Reliance Foundation, we have launched Mission Anna Seva – our pledges,” she added.

Over two crore meals have already been distributed across 68 districts in 16 states and one Union Territory as part of the mission.

Reliance Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Limited (RIL).

Reliance has, in partnership with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), set up India’s first 100-bed exclusive Covid-19 hospital in Mumbai in just two weeks, Nita Ambani was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. “We are now expanding this facility to a capacity of 250 beds,” she said.

“We will produce one lakh masks and hundred thousand PPEs (Personal Protective Equipment) daily for health-workers and caregivers across India,” she said.

India has been under a lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of coronavirus outbreak. The lockdown will continue till May 3.