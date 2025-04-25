Relief for Kunal Kamra: Bombay HC grants comedian protection from arrest in ‘traitor’ jibe case

The Bombay high court on Friday granted protection to stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra from arrest, while ordering that the probe can continue in the case over 'traitor' jibe at Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde. Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra.(Instagram/KunalKamra)

A bench of Justices Sarang Kotwal and SM Modak admitted the 36-year-old comedian's plea seeking the quashing of the first information report (FIR) registered at the Khar police station for his alleged "traitor" jibe at Shinde during a stand-up comedy show. This means Kamra's petition will be heard at length later.

‘Investigation can continue’: Bombay HC

"Investigation can continue. The petitioner (Kamra) shall not be arrested during the pendency of the petition," PTI quoted the bench as saying.

Kamra, in his plea, had stated that he was a resident of Tamil Nadu and was apprehensive about coming to Maharashtra due to the death threats he had been receiving after the show.

"If during the pendency of the petition, a chargesheet is filed in the case by the police, the concerned court shall not proceed with the same," the court ordered.

The court had last week, while reserving its order on the plea, granted the comedian interim protection from arrest.

Kamra was booked for allegedly calling Shinde "gaddar" (traitor) during a show in Mumbai. Workers of Shinde's party, Shiv Sena, also vandalised the studio where the show had been recorded.

During the show, Kamra sang a parody version of a song from the film "Dil To Pagal Hai", in which he used the word "gaddar". He then joked about how Shinde rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray and split the Shiv Sena in 2022.

In his plea, Kamra had argued that the allegations, even if taken at face value, do not constitute an offence.

He also sought the high court to protect him from any coercive action, including arrest, seizure of his electronic devices and examination of his financial transactions and accounts.

(With PTI inputs)