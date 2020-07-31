Religious places in Rajasthan to open from Sept 1, CM Gehlot asks officials to ensure Covid-19 protocols are followed

india

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 08:34 IST

The Rajasthan government on Thursday announced opening of all religious places for public from September 1. The state’s home department will issue guidelines for the same.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot held a meeting with officials yesterday where he directed all district collectors to start preparations for opening the religious places, and ensuring that social distancing and other health protocols are followed.

Gehlot also directed them to select Gram Rakshak (village guards) for all gram panchayats by August 31. He said that these village guards will act as a bridge between the police and the public, which will increase the confidence of the public in the police. It will help in effective monitoring of criminal activities.

While reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the state, the chief minister directed that for better monitoring of the pandemic in the districts, the in-charge secretary should go on a two-day visit from August 31 and take stock of all arrangements.

During the visit, they should make an in-depth review of arrangements including awareness campaign, status of medical resources, plasma therapy and make the state government aware of the requirements, Gehlot said.

He also directed the officials that special attention should be paid to those districts where maximum Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in July.

Gehlot directed to start plasma therapy at all medical colleges in the state with the permission of ICMR at the earliest. He said that people should be motivated to donate plasma. The chief minister expressed satisfaction that after Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota and Udaipur, plasma therapy has started in Bikaner. It was informed in the meeting that efforts are being made to start plasma therapy in Ajmer by August 15.