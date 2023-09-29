News / India News / Religious slurs in House: Complaints against Bidhuri, Ali sent to privileges panel

Religious slurs in House: Complaints against Bidhuri, Ali sent to privileges panel

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 29, 2023 01:18 AM IST

While at least four opposition MPs have written to Birla urging action against Bidhuri, the complaint against Ali was filed by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has referred the complaints against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Ramesh Bidhuri for using religious slurs against Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali on the floor of the House last week to the privileges committee. He also referred a complaint against Ali for “inciting” Bidhuri by using “highly objectionable” comment against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla refers complaints against BJP MP Rameh Bidhuri for using religious slurs against BSP MP Danish Ali to the privileges committee. (PTI)
Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla refers complaints against BJP MP Rameh Bidhuri for using religious slurs against BSP MP Danish Ali to the privileges committee. (PTI)

While at least four opposition MPs have written to Birla urging action against Bidhuri, the complaint against Ali was filed by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

All the complaints have been sent to the privileges committee as per the practice followed in the Lok Sabha, people aware of the details said on Thursday.

Also Read| ‘Exposed BJP’s face': Danish Ali takes swipe after Ramesh Bidhuri gets new role as poll in-charge

Bidhuri triggered a massive controversy by targeting the BSP lawmaker with religious slurs that amount to hate speech during the special session in the new Parliament building last week. The video of the abusive attack, which took place in the Lok Sabha during a discussion on the success of Chandrayaan-3 on September 21, went viral on social media and provoked outrage from other parliamentarians, some of whom — including Ali — sought action over breach of parliamentary privilege.

In his letter to the speaker, Congress’s floor leader in the House, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said: “…never in the history of Parliament have such words been used against a member of a minority community.”

“Considering the circumstances and the brazen violation of all norms and rules relating to the functioning of the House, it would only be appropriate to have the matter examined in detail by the Privileges Committee and punitive action taken against the errant Member, Ramesh Bidhuri,” he added in the letter.

Dubey in his complaint to the speaker said Ali had “incited” Bidhuri and this aspect should also be considered while examining the complaints against him. He alleged that the BSP MP made a “highly objectionable” and “demeaning” comment against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which he claimed incited Bidhuri to react. Ali has denied the allegation.

In a post on X in Hindi, Dubey said his complaint is now being looked into.

Earlier, the BJP issued a show-cause notice to Bidhuri, asking the South Delhi MP to explain his conduct within 10 days.

Ali denied using any unparliamentary words against the PM, and said the BJP was trying to frame a narrative against him that he provoked Bidhuri in Parliament. “…I had demanded that the speaker expunge the highly objectionable words used against Modiji from the record,” Ali posted on X.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out