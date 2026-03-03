'Remain vigilant': India warns nationals in UAE, provides officials handles to check for updates | Full list
'Remain vigilant': India warns nationals in UAE, provides officials handles to check for updates | Full list
The Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, asked Indian nationals in the Gulf country to avoid unnecessary travel and remain vigilant in a fresh advisory on Tuesday.
Situation in the UAE, including in cities such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi, remain tense amid the drone and missile salvo - that was triggered by US-Israel strikes on Iran and intensified by latter's retaliation - sweeping the Middle East region. Track latest news from UAE here
The Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi said in its advisory, “In view of the current regional situation, all Indian nationals in the United Arab Emirates are advised to avoid unnecessary travel, take due care, remain vigilant, follow safety guidelines and advisories as and when issued by the UA authorities and the Embassy.”
The Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General in Dubai are continuing to function normally and will issue updates as necessary, the advisory said.
For any emergency query, the Indian nationals in the UAE can contact the following numbers: Toll free number: 800-46342; WhatsApp: +971543090571
Reiterating its February 28 advisory, the Indian embassy urged nationals to informed through the following official channels and avoid rumours
-Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi - @IndembAbudhabi
-Consulate General of India, Dubai - @gidubai
-UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs - @mofauae
-UAE Ministry of Defence - @modgovae
-UAE Ministry of Interior - @moiuae
-UAE National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority @NCEMAUAE
-Emirates News Agency - @WAMNEWS_ENG
-UAE Government Media Office - @UAEmediaoffice
-Abu Dhabi Media Office - @ADMediaOffice
-Dubai Media Office - @DXBMediaOffice
“Due caution be also exercised in posting information in social media handles about the situation as per the advisories issued by the UAE authorities,” the advisory stated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More