'Remain vigilant': India warns nationals in UAE, provides officials handles to check for updates | Full list

The Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, asked Indian nationals in the Gulf country to avoid unnecessary travel and remain vigilant in a fresh advisory on Tuesday. Abu Dhabi Skyline, following Iranian missile attacks, amidst regional tensions, United Arab Emirates, February 28 (REUTERS)

Situation in the UAE, including in cities such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi, remain tense amid the drone and missile salvo - that was triggered by US-Israel strikes on Iran and intensified by latter's retaliation - sweeping the Middle East region.

The Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi said in its advisory, “In view of the current regional situation, all Indian nationals in the United Arab Emirates are advised to avoid unnecessary travel, take due care, remain vigilant, follow safety guidelines and advisories as and when issued by the UA authorities and the Embassy.”