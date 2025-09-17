Search
Wed, Sept 17, 2025
'Remove AI video of PM Modi's mother', Patna high court tells Congress

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Sept 17, 2025 01:55 pm IST

The Patna High Court also directed all the intermediaries to stall the circulation of the video.

Amid a row over an AI-generated video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother, the Patna High Court on Wednesday directed the Congress party to take down the concerned video from all social media platforms.

The Congress party came under fire after its Bihar unit posted an AI-generated video of PM Modi's late mother on social media. (ANI)
The order was reportedly pronounced by acting Chief Justice PB Bajantari.

The Congress party came under fire after its Bihar unit posted an AI-generated video on social media. The video showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi dreaming about his late mother, Heeraben Modi, who was critiquing his politics in the video.

The court also directed all the intermediaries to stall the circulation of the video.

In the petition, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Union government and the Election Commission were also named as respondents.

"The court, while ordering immediate withdrawal of the video, has also issued notices to Gandhi, Facebook, Twitter and Google," EC's counsel Siddharth Prasad told PTI.

