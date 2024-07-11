Remove encroachments along Yamuna Bank: HC

The Delhi high court has ordered the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to remove all encroachments and illegal construction along the Yamuna riverbank, riverbed, and drains flowing into the river. The Delhi high court has ordered the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to remove all encroachments and illegal construction along the Yamuna riverbank. (HT Archive)

“This court directs the vice chairman, DDA, to remove all encroachments and illegal construction on the Yamuna riverbank, riverbed and drains flowing into river Yamuna. He is also appointed as the nodal officer and shall coordinate with officials of MCD [Municipal Corporation of Delhi], Delhi Police, DMRC [Delhi Metro Rail Corporation], irrigation and flood control department, PWD [Public Works Department], Delhi Pollution Control Board (DPCB) and forest department. The vice chairman, DDA shall convene a meeting of all the concerned officials within a week,” a bench of acting chief justice Manmohan and justice Tushar Rao Gedela, said in its July 8 order, uploaded on Wednesday.

The court directed for removal while dealing with a plea seeking directions to DDA to demolish the unauthorised construction that was being carried out on the riverbank and to further prevent the same in future.

The petition filed by one Shabnam Burney, underscored that illegal construction was going on without any permission which was endangering the ecologically fragile plain. It went on to add that the same was also causing air pollution in the area and leading to respiratory problems for the people living around the same.

The Centre, represented through standing counsel Apoorv Kurup, meanwhile, admitted that the encroachment in the floodplain leads to diversion of water leading to floods in adjacent areas. Kurup also pointed out to the fact that many experts believe that floods in the Capital were primarily being caused due to encroachment of drains, riverbanks, and riverbeds as the same restricted the flow of water to and in Yamuna.

The Delhi government and the Delhi Police, represented through advocate Avishkar Singhvi, stated that they had forwarded several representations pertaining to illegal and unauthorised construction on the riverbank to DDA and MCD for appropriate action. The counsel further urged the court to pass directions for removal of illegal constructions and encroachments in the entire Yamuna riverbank, riverbed, drains and floodplains area while assuring that the authorities would provide all the required assistance.

Advocate Ajay Arora, representing MCD, suggested that the court to appoint DDA vice chairman as the nodal officer while issuing directions for removal of unauthorised constructions. He said that it would be appropriate to appoint the chairman as the nodal officer since he is the senior-most officer among the heads of MCD, PWD, irrigation and flood control department and DMRC. The counsel further assured that the agency would render full cooperation to DDA and DMRC in the matter.