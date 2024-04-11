Remove tattoos within 15 days: Odisha Police's order to special force officials

The Odisha police issued a directive on Tuesday instructing the personnel of the Special Security Battalion (SSB) to remove tattoos, which are visible on their bodies while wearing uniforms, within the next 15 days. The directive added that this demeaned the image of the SSB and the Odisha police. Getting a tattoo? Here are 7 essential tips you must keep in mind

An order, issued by Bhubaneshwar's deputy commissioner of police (security), stated, “A good number of unit men are found making ‘TATTOOS’ on their bodies, which demeans the image of the Battalion as well as Odisha Police since these are offensive, obscene and derogatory in nature. Hence, after careful consideration; it is decided that, from today onwards, tattoos that are visible while wearing uniform are not permitted.”

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The order also asked all guard I/Cs to make a list of men with tattoos on their body parts that were visible with uniforms on. It added that failing to remove the tattoos would be met with departmental action.

"Ask them to permanently remove the tattoos within 15 days from the date of receiving the orders failing which necessary departmental actions as deemed fit shall be initiated against the wrongdoers. Once again, it is advised to avoid getting inked on the face, neck and hand to maintain a level of professionalism," the order said.

OdishaTV quoted Additional DCP Sudhanshu Mishra saying, “While in uniform, colouring face and having a tattoo is not acceptable and hence all should discharge their duties as per the directions.”

The SSB offers security to VVIPs and dignitaries within the state and individuals visiting Odisha from other parts of India.

Mishra added that the SSB was installed at important places and hence it reflected on the Odisha police since they're in uniform. He added that it is a rule that no SSB personnel can get their hair coloured or tattooed, hence the order was issued.