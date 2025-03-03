Renowned urologist George P Abraham found dead at farmhouse in Kochi

Renowned urologist Dr George P Abraham was found dead at his farmhouse in Nedumbassery area of Kochi, police said on Monday. Dr George P Abraham personally conducted over 2,500 renal transplant procedures(VPS Lakeshore Hospital website)

According to a PTI report, the 75-year-old surgeon's body was found hanging at his farmhouse.

Dr Abraham, a distinguished expert in the surgical management of complex urological disorders, was affiliated with a leading private hospital in Kochi.

Hospital sources told PTI that Abraham had personally conducted over 2,500 renal transplant procedures.

Police said his body had been transferred to a private hospital in Angamaly for further procedures. An investigation into the incident is currently underway.

According to VPS Lakeshore Hospital website, Dr George P Abraham was the third surgeon across the world to perform living donor Laparoscopic Renal Transplant.

He also performed the first cadaver transplant, Percutaneous nephrolithotomy (PCNL) and Lap Donor Nephrectomy 3D laparoscopy in Kerala.

According to the website, the deceased doctor "pioneered endourological procedures”, 15,000 of them to his credit.

Dr Abraham was also credited with successfully treating more than 8500 cases of PCNL, 12,000 cases of Ureteroscopy and more than 12,000 cases of Transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP) procedures.

The website claimed that Dr George Abraham performed over 8,000 Laparoscopic Urological Procedures and around 2500 Renal Transplants.

26-year-old trainee doctor found dead in West Bengal

In another development, a 26-year-old trainee doctor was found dead on Thursday in his hostel room at the MJN Medical College and Hospital in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district last month.

“We have registered an FIR under section 103 (murder) of the BNS. Investigation is on and we are waiting for the autopsy report,” said a police officer from Cooch Behar.

On January 28, a 50-year-old doctor was found murdered in a house he had rented out in Greater Noida, while the two tenants living there are absconding, police told PTI.

Dr Dinesh Gaur's body was found soaked in blood in a room of his house in Sanjay Vihar Colony, Kulesara village, on January 26, police said.

Police suspect that a man and a woman who were living on rent in the house murdered the doctor.

The accused woman and man had rented the doctor's house just three days ago and have been absconding since the incident, they added.

(With PTI inputs)