Reply to CBI’s Saradha plea: Ex-Bengal top cop told

The Supreme Court on Monday asked former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar to respond to Central Bureau of Investigation’s plea seeking permission to carry out his custodial interrogation in connection with the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam.

The top court had on February 5 restrained the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from taking coercive steps against Kumar but directed him to appear before the agency and “faithfully” cooperate with it.

The CBI has now sought modification of the order so that it can arrest and interrogate Kumar. Asking Kumar to give its reply, the SC bench said it would take up CBI’s plea on April 15.

The bench then asked two private telecom companies to hand over whatever details Central Bureau of Investigation has sought from them, including the call data records and exchange of communication between the two service providers had with the Kolkata police before the central agency took over the probe subsequent to an SC order.

Senior counsel appearing for the two companies, however, submitted the telecom firms had handed over what was sought by the CBI.

Senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for Kumar, asked the court to direct CBI director to file, settle or approve the affidavits the agency is filing before it.

Singhvi said his client had no faith in M Nageswara Rao, former interim CBI director and at present a joint director, since his wife is being probed by the West Bengal police in a 2017 case.

The bench did not accept Singhvi’s request.

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 01:01 IST