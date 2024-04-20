Repolling ordered for Inner Manipur seat, fresh voting on Monday

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday ordered repolling in 11 booths of the Inner Manipur seat, a day after incidents of violence were reported from various polling stations in the constituency, in the first of seven-phase Lok Sabha elections. A broken EVM at a polling booth after incidents of violence during the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in Manipur's West Imphal on Friday. (PTI Photo)

The fresh voting will take place on Monday at 11 booths from 7am to 5pm, an order issued by the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Manipur, said.

“The ECI has directed that the poll taken taken on 19th April, 2024, in respect of 11 polling stations of Inner Manipur Constituency to be void, and appointed 22nd April, 2024, for taking fresh poll at the said stations,” the order read.

The voting will be held for the following booths: Sajeb (A), Khurai Thongam Leikai, Bamon Kampu (North-A), Bamon Kampu (North-B), Bamon Kampu (South West), Bamon Kampu (South East), Khongman Zone-V (A), Irioshemba, Iroishemba Mamang Leikai, Iroishemba Mayai Lekai, and Khaidem Makha.

The northeastern state has been in the throes of ethnic tensions since May last year, with clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities. More than 200 people have lost their lives due to the violence and the conflict is still to be resolved.

As a result, of Manipur's two Lok Sabha constituencies, the Outer Manipur seat voted in Friday's first phase, and will also vote in the second leg, on April 26.