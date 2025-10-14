Report dirty toilets for ₹1,000 recharge on FASTag. How NHAI's new drive works

Highway users can now get ₹1,000 recharge on their FASTag accounts as reward for reporting dirty toilets at toll plazas under National Highway Authority of India's latest cleanliness drive. The scheme is valid for the reward is valid till October 31, 2025, news agency PTI reported. Photo for representation (PTI Photo)

Here's how you can get free recharge of ₹ 1,000 on your FASTag Highway users can upload geo-tagged pictures on the latest version of the ‘Rajmargyatra’ app and enter details such as user name, location, Vehicle Registration Number (VRN) and mobile number, an official statement said.

Each VRN reporting such dirty toilets will be eligible for a reward of ₹ 1,000 in the form of FASTag recharge and will be credited to the linked VRN provided by the user.

1,000 in the form of FASTag recharge and will be credited to the linked VRN provided by the user. The reward is non-transferable and cannot be claimed in cash.

The initiative will continue till October 31, 2025 on all National Highways across the country. Each VRN can claim the reward only once during the period.

Only toilets constructed, operated, or maintained under NHAI jurisdiction come under the reward scheme. Other toilets located at retail fuel stations, dhabas, or other public facilities not under NHAI's control are excluded, according to the statement. Further terms Also, each NH toilet facility shall be eligible for reward consideration only once per day, irrespective of the number of reports received for that location.

In case multiple reports are received for the same toilet on the same day, only the first valid image reported through the Rajmargyatra app shall be considered eligible for the reward.

The statement said only clear, geo-tagged, and time-stamped images captured through the app shall be considered. Any manipulated, duplicate, or previously reported images will be rejected.

Entries shall be verified through Al-assisted screening and manual validation, wherever necessary.



(With PTI inputs)