Republic Day 2022: Vaishno Devi Bhavan, Fort Aguada showcased in state tableaux

Tableaux of 12 states and Union territories prepared on various themes under ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ were displayed during the Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath in New Delhi.

The tableau of Uttar Pradesh showcased Kashi Vishwanath Dham's glorious history, and achievements achieved through skill development and employment through the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme. The front portion of the tableau showcased products from each district while the central part showed the culture of sadhus and priests offering argh to the sun at various ghats of Varanasi. In the rear portion, the Kashi Vishwanath Dham was displayed.

Gujarat's tableau displayed the freedom movement of the tribals in 1922 when Bhil tribes from Pal and Dadhvav villages had gathered under the leadership of Motilal Tejawat. He was addressing thousands of tribals to protest against the land revenue system imposed by British and feudal lords when British officer Major H.G. Saturn ordered firing and 1200 innocent tribals were shot dead.

The tableau of Haryana participates in the Republic Day parade with the theme of 'number one in sports'.

The tableau of Haryana displayed the policies of the state government to promote the culture of sports in Haryana. The north Indian state has won the maximum number of medals for the nation in several international sporting events, including the Olympic Games.

Uttarakhand tableau at the 73rd Republic Day parade depicts Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara, Dobra-Chanti Bridge and Badrinath Temple.

The tableau from Meghalaya displayed the 50 years of statehood and its tribute to women-led cooperative societies and self-help groups (SHGS). The tableau showcased bamboo and cane handicrafts and Lakadong turmeric, with the front part depicting a woman weaving a bamboo basket and the several bamboo and cane products of Meghalaya. The rear portion depicted the traditional farming and processing of Lakadong turmeric.

Goa tableau, with the theme 'Symbols of Goan Heritage', showcased Fort Aguada which was built by the Portuguese in 1612 to defend against possible Dutch invasions. During the Goan Liberation Struggle, the fort served as a central jail where freedom fighters were imprisoned before being deported to Lisbon for longer sentences.

Fort Aguada forms part of Goa's tableau.

The tableau of Jammu and Kashmir depicted the 'changing face' of the Union territory in the backdrop of recent developments.

The front portion of the tableau showcased Mata Vaishno Devi Bhavan located at Katra, while the rear portion depicted the Indian Institute of Management, Indian Institute of Technology, AIIMS and International Airport which are being established.

