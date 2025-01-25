Republic Day 2025: India to show military might, celebrate 75 years of Constitution| 10 points

India will celebrate its 76th Republic Day on Sunday, marking the platinum jubilee of the adoption of the Constitution. The country will showcase its military prowess and rich cultural heritage at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi. Kartavya Path in New Delhi decked up for Republic Day celebrations.(Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

Indonesian president Prabowo Subianto will be the chief guest on the occasion. The ceremonial parade will witness the participation of a marching contingent and a band contingent from Indonesia.

Subianto will be the fourth Indonesian president to attend India's Republic Day celebrations. Sukarno, the first president of Indonesia, was the chief guest at India's first Republic Day celebrations in 1950.

President Droupadi Murmu will hoist the Tricolour and address the nation on the occasion.

Here are 10 things to know about Republic Day 2025 celebrations:-

1. As many as 16 tableaux from states and Union territories and 15 from central ministries, departments and organisations will take part in the parade.

2. According to a PTI report, India will showcase some of the cutting-edge defence platforms including the BrahMos, Pinaka and Akash, with the Army's Battle Surveillance System 'Sanjay' and DRDO's surface-to-surface tactical missile 'Pralay' set to register their presence in the ceremonial parade for the first time.

3. The country's T-90 'Bhishma' tanks Sarath (infantry carrying vehicle BMP-II), Short Span Bridging System 10m, Nag Missile System, multi-barrel rocket launcher system 'Agnibaan' and 'Bajrang' (light specialist vehicle) will also be part of the parade, officials told PTI.

4. The parade will see many other firsts as well, such as the tri-services tableau that will depict the spirit of "jointness" among the armed forces. The tableau would display a battlefield scenario demonstrating a synchronised operation in land, water and air with the indigenous Arjun battle tank, Tejas fighter aircraft and advanced light helicopter, the defence ministry stated.

The theme of the tri-services tableau will be 'Shashakt aur Surakshit Bharat' (Strong and Secure India). Besides, the DRDO will present a tableau with the theme ‘Raksha Kavach -- multi-layer protection against multi-domain threats’.

5. Before the parade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the nation in paying tribute to the country's martyrs by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial. The parade will begin in the morning with the National Salute and will continue for 90 minutes, reflecting the journey of India's heritage and growth.

6. According to the PTI report, C-130J Super Hercules, C-295, C-17 Globemaster, P-8I, MiG-29 and Su-30, among other aircraft, will also take part in the celebrations. The ceremonial parade will be heralded by 300 cultural artistes playing 'Sare Jahan Se Achha' on musical instruments representing different parts of the country, according to the Defence Ministry.

7. Lt Gen Bhavnish Kumar, General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area will be the Parade Commander, while Parade Second-in-Command will be Chief of Staff (COS), Delhi Area, Maj Gen Sumit Mehta. Two Param Vir Chakra awardees -- both Kargil war heroes -- and one Ashok Chakra awardee will be part of the parade, Major General Mehta told PTI.

8. The flypast will feature 40 Indian Air Force aircraft and three Dornier aircraft of the Indian Coast Guard. The Indian Army will be represented by a mounted column, eight mechanised columns, and six marching contingents, officials said. The column will be represented by the 61 Cavalry.

9. The marching columns will consist of contingents from the Brigade of the Guards contingent, Jat Regiment, Garhwal Rifles Regiment, J&K Light Infantry (JAKLI) regiment and a contingent of the Corps of Engineers. Capt Ritika Khareta will be the contingent commander of a marching contingent of the Army's Corps of Signals. The officer is the only woman member of her contingent and the rest are men.

10. There will also be a motorcycle display by daredevils of the Corps of Signals. Capt Ashish Rana will be its leader and Capt Dimple Singh Bhati, the second in line.

(With PTI inputs)