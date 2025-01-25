President Droupadi Murmu addresses the nation: ‘Constitution ultimate foundation of our collective identity as Indians’

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday addressed the nation on the eve of Republic Day. President Droupadi Murmu speaks during her address to the nation on the eve of Republic Day.

“Constitution provides an ultimate foundation of our collective identity as Indians, it binds us together as a family,” the President said in her address.

President Murmu said that Justice, liberty, equality and fraternity have always been part of India's civilisational heritage, adding,"Constitution has become living document because civic virtues have been part of our moral compass for millennia."

“In the last 75 years, the Constitution has paved the way for our progress. Today, we express our gratitude towards Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, chairman of the drafting committee, and other members whose efforts have given us the Constitution. These 75 years after the implementation of the Constitution are the companions of the all-round progress of our young republic,” she added.

In her third Republic Day eve address to the nation, President Murmu stated,"Government has redefined the notion of welfare, making basic necessities a matter of entitlement."

ALSO READ: Republic Day 2025: Glimpses of guts and glory from Delhi's Kartavya Path ahead of January 26

President Murmu hails ‘One Nation, One Election’ bill

“Reforms of such magnitude require an audacity of vision. Another measure that promises to redefine the terms of good governance is the Bill introduced in Parliament to synchronise election schedules in the country.

The 'One Nation One Election' plan can promote consistency in governance, prevent policy paralysis, mitigate resource diversion, and reduce the financial burden, apart from offering many other benefits,” President Murmu added.

“Education has transformed in last decade in terms of quality of learning, physical infrastructure and digital inclusion,” she added.

Hailing the new criminal laws, the President said,"We got freedom in 1947, but many relics of a colonial mindset persisted among us for long. Of late, we have been witnessing concerted efforts to change that mindset. Among the most noteworthy of such efforts was the decision to replace the Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act with the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam."

“Based also on Indian traditions of jurisprudence, the new criminal laws place the delivery of justice instead of punishment at the centre of the criminal justice system. Moreover, the new laws grant top priority to countering crimes against women and children,” she added.