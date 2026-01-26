At 900 kmph, Rafale jet performs breathtaking vertical manoevere at Republic Day 2026 parade | Watch

In a video now going viral on social media, a Rafale jet flying at 900 kilometres per hour (kmph) can be seen executing a breathtaking vertical manoeuvre.

India is celebrating its 77th Republic Day on Monday, and a grand parade was held in New Delhi's Kartavya Path, showcasing the country's military prowess.

A Rafale fighter jet on Monday executed a breathtaking manoeuvre over the Kartavya Path at the Republic Day parade for 2026, wowing the audience at the venue as well as those watching on their screens.

According to news agency PTI, the aircraft was being flown by Group Captain Amit Gehany along with Flight Lieutenant Utkarsh Sharma.

Both pilots belong to the Indian Air Force's 17th Squadron, which is also known as the Golden Arrows.

Displays on Operation Sindoor — carried out in May 2025 by the Indian armed forces against Pakistan-based terrorists — were prominent at the parade and celebrations. The Rafale jets were reportedly also used in that operation.

Operation Sindoor display at Republic Day The tri-services tableau at the parade represented the major weapons used by the Indian forces during Operation Sindoor.

The tableau — Operation Sindoor: Victory Through Jointness — shed light on the Indian Navy's maritime dominance, the role of M777 ultra-light howitzers, the Akash air defence system, and the use of Harop loitering munitions.

The Rafale aircraft, armed with Scalp missiles, Su-30 MKI, and the S-400 system, were also on display at the tri-services tableau.

Additionally, a ‘Sindoor’ formation graced the skies over Kartavya Path as the contingent of the Indian Air Force marched at the Republic Day. This Sindoor formation comprised two Rafales, two Sukhois, 2 MiG 29 and one Jaguar Fighter Aircraft of the IAF flying above.

The concluding flypast also featured ‘Vajraang’ formation by six Rafale aircraft, 'Vic’ formation comprising one P-8I aircraft and two Su-30 aircraft and more.

Earlier in the day, during the parade, one Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), carrying the 'Operation Sindoor' flag of the Indian Army, along with the 'Rudra' ALH-WSI of the Indian Army and the ALH Mark IV of the Indian Air Force, showcased the Prahar formation.