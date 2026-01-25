Bianca Censori steps out in a sheer metallic form-fitting outfit for a cosy movie date night with Kanye West. See pics

Bianca was spotted in a high-shine, metallic, sheer ensemble as she slipped into the driver’s seat of a black luxury car, while the “Famous” singer kept things characteristically low-key in a button-down shirt, staying true to his signature understated style as he took the passenger seat.

Bianca Censori and her husband, rapper Kanye West , were recently spotted stepping out together for a low-key movie date night, turning heads with their sleek yet striking appearance.

Bianca’s sheer statement look The Australian architect stepped out in a striking, high-shine monochrome ensemble. Her outfit featured a silver metallic bra top, layered beneath a sheer, long-sleeved overlay in a soft dove-grey hue, creating a deliberate interplay of shine and translucence that accentuated the look’s futuristic edge.

The sheer overlay was cut with a high neckline and a fluid, second-skin fit, its translucent fabric subtly revealing the metallic bra beneath, while a row of delicate buttons running down her back added a refined finish.

The metallic sheer blouse was paired with ultra-form-fitting, high-waisted leggings in a glossy, metallic finish, whose liquid-like sheen sculpted the silhouette and amplified the look’s futuristic appeal. The high-shine fabric caught the light with every movement, creating a liquid, chrome-polished effect. Clean lines and a seamless fit kept the focus firmly on texture and form rather than embellishment.

Bianca completed the ensemble with pointed-toe, high-heeled pumps in a matching grey tone, keeping it sleek and minimal while adding sharpness to the overall profile. With no visible accessories and an entirely tonal palette, the outfit reads as bold yet controlled - an exercise in modern minimalism where fabric, shine, and silhouette do all the talking.