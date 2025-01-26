Republic Day: Mamata Banerjee claims Bengal Police band denied entry in Raj Bhawan

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee alleged on Sunday that the Kolkata police's musical band was not allowed entry to perform at the Raj Bhawan during the Republic Day celebration. It was only after she intervened that the band was allowed to enter and perform. West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during the 'At-Home' reception on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day, at Raj Bhavan, in Kolkata, Sunday, January 26, 2025. (PTI)

"Every year our Kolkata police band performs in this event. But this year Rajbhawan invited the Kolkata police band but the entry of the Kolkata police band was not allowed at the governor's house," she claimed.

She then intervened and allowed them to enter and perform at the residence of the West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose.

In a video, she is seen talking sternly to some officials following which the band enters. She is also seen later talking to the governor as the band performs.

The relationship between Mamata Banerjee is marred with acrimony. In September 2024, amid a dramatic escalation of tensions in West Bengal, Governor CV Ananda Bose announced his decision to “socially boycott” chief minister Mamata Banerjee, citing widespread public outcry over the RG Kar Medical College crisis. In July 2024, Calcutta high court asked West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee to refrain from making ‘incorrect or defamatory’ statements on Governor CV Ananda Bose.

Republic Day celebrations

Mamata Banerjee participated in the Republic Day celebrations earlier in the day and witnessed the grand parade at Red Road. She also shared a glimpse of the event where the Indian Army’s robotic dogs called multi-utility legged equipment (MULE) stole the show.

In a post on X, she said, “Today, I joined the grand Republic Day parade at Red Road to celebrate 76 years of our Constitution – a living testament to the vision of an India rooted in SOVEREIGNTY, SECULARISM, DEMOCRACY, and FEDERALISM. This day is not just a commemoration; it is a call to renew our commitment to these guiding principles. We bow in gratitude to the brave souls who fought for our freedom and pay homage to Babasaheb Ambedkar and the visionaries who gifted us the Constitution. Their wisdom continues to guide our nation. Let us pledge to uphold the ideals of UNITY, HARMONY, and INCLUSIVITY that define us as a people. The strength of our Republic is reflected in the strength of its people. May we always strive to protect and nurture the values that make India truly extraordinary.”