Rescuers retrieve bodies of 2 students who drowned in Varasgaon dam near Lavasa
- One of the students was from Shillong while the other was from Chennai.
The bodies of two students from a private college in Lavasa who drowned in the backwaters of Varasgaon dam on Sunday were found on Monday afternoon by rescue teams, police said.
The two students who drowned while on an outing with their friends were identified as Nihal Uttam Thapa (21) from Shillong, Meghalaya and Shirashit Chandramauli Soran (20), from Chennai police said. Both were second year students pursuing Bachelor in Science at Christ College in Lavasa.
“The disaster management team of Mulshi administration helped us in finding the bodies,” said police naik Ravindra Nagtilak of Paud police station.
He said the tragedy took place when one of the students began to drown after entering the water. Three others came to his rescue but one of them also drowned with the one they were trying to rescue.
“It was their day off yesterday (Sunday) so they came to the dam and one of them, who did not know how to swim well, entered the water and drowned as the water was deep. Three others who were near the water entered the water to save him but as they started drowning too, two of them managed to come out but one of them could not,” Nagtilak said.
The parents of Soran have reached Pune while Thapa’s parents are on their way from Shillong. The bodies have been taken to a local government hospital for post mortem.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Army conducts career counselling camp in remote village of J-K's Rajouri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vijay Rupani could be in hospital for a week: Gujarat deputy CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India to commence trials of 160 km air to air missiles this year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 of a family in Telangana drown in canal in Jagtial, son escapes
- The family was on its way to Joginipalle temple to conduct special prayers before Shreya’s wedding, which was due in a few days.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
15 former Maoist couples marry on Valentine's Day in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada
- The former Maoists included commanders and lower-rung cadres who were active in the region
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC quashes FIR against Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Meetu Singh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘I’m on it’: SII’s Adar Poonawalla assures Covid-19 vaccine supply to Canada
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rescuers retrieve bodies of 2 students who drowned in Varasgaon dam near Lavasa
- One of the students was from Shillong while the other was from Chennai.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zoom meet held before Republic Day to create Twitter storm: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC to hear Kerala govt's plea against lease of airport on March 8
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Toolkit case: Activists, environmentalists demand release of Disha Ravi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt announces radical changes to mapping policy; 'massive step', tweets PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ED summons MMRDA commissioner in TopsGrup money laundering case
- The MMRDA had earlier refuted all allegations in its statement to the Mumbai police's Economic Offenses Wing (EOW) which is also probing a case against TopsGrup.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath launches Abhyudaya scheme
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Greta toolkit: Nikita Jacob moves HC for anticipatory bail
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox