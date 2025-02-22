Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Feb 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rescuing chilli farmers government's primary goal: Andhra CM

PTI |
Feb 22, 2025 11:34 PM IST

Rescuing chilli farmers government's primary goal: Andhra CM

Amaravati, The primary goal of the Andhra Pradesh government is to come to the rescue of chilli farmers in the state who are suffering due to a drop in prices for the crop, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said on Saturday.

Rescuing chilli farmers government's primary goal: Andhra CM
Rescuing chilli farmers government's primary goal: Andhra CM

After holding a review meeting with chilli farmers, sellers, exporters and other stakeholders at the secretariat here, Naidu said, "Rescuing chilli farmers is the primary objective of the government. To achieve this, exporters, businessmen and commission agents have to cooperate."

The chief minister has already written to the Centre thrice on this issue, an official press release said.

At the meeting, the farmers apprised Naidu that they were unable to recover the investments made in chilli farming, which is around 3.5 lakh per acre.

They also informed Naidu about labour shortage and its expensive nature, whereas the price commanded for chillies at the market yard in the morning was not holding at the end of the day, adding that businessmen were cutting price by 500 per quintal.

The exporters told the Telugu Desam Party supremo that China, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Indonesia were some of the major import markets, which saw tepid demand this year, leading to lower exports and lower prices for farmers.

Sixty per cent of the chillies produced in the southern state are exported, the exporters said, as they complained that chilli exports are not being allowed from the Krishnapatnam container terminal.

As a result, the exporters are forced to ferry chillies to the Chennai port at an added freight cost, they said, pointing out that the spices park in Guntur lacks basic facilities.

Naidu said the Centre has come forward to buy chillies under a market intervention scheme if the price of a quintal is quoted below 11,781, but noted that this proposition could run the risk of farmers from other states hijacking this arrangement.

Under the market intervention scheme, the Centre will contribute 50 per cent and the state government the remaining 50 per cent.

Stating that a final decision on this proposition will have to be made, Naidu promised that measures will be taken to ensure that chillies and mangoes are exported through the Krishnapatnam port to solve the farmers' issues.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On