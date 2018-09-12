Resentment among people on BJP’s anti-people policies: Congress

In a display of unity ahead of the assembly election, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress state unit chief Sachin Pilot rode on a bike in Karauli district on Tuesday. The two Congress leaders were in Karauli to address a public meeting at Trilok Chand Mathur under the ongoing Sankalp Rally.

Pilot said presence of a large number of people shows their support towards the Congress. The BJP, despite in governance and misusing administrative machinery, has failed to lure people to its rally, he said.

“The CM might see us ‘beginners’ in politics but would convey this from here that — I may be younger in age but have strength to defeat her in battle field. The huge crowd in the meeting shows that the BJP has given step-motherly treatment to the people, especially to those in Bharatpur division. People are resented with the CM’s breach of promise and anti-public policies,” Pilot said.

He said the state government instead of giving priority to people, who gave it a huge mandate, has “worked to create clashes in name of religion and caste”.

AICC general secretary and former chief minister Gehlot said, “It is unfortunate that chief minister Vasundhara Raje did not realise that work should be done according to the huge mandate. She did not meet anyone in the last four-and-a-half-year. The development schemes of previous government such as pension, wheat at Rs 1 per kg, laptops to students, refinery, metro, etc. were stalled.”

Gehlot said what wrong has the people of Rajasthan done — there was injustice, atrocities, deteriorating law and order, rape of minors, unemployment and closure of schools.

“People are unhappy with the (central) government led by (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi... Black money has not returned and people are still waiting for good days. The atmosphere around is of hatred, violence and insensitivity. We have to teach the BJP a lesson and oust it,” he said.

Earlier, Congress leaders, including Pilot, Gehlot, AICC general secretaries Avinash Pande, CP Joshi and Mohan Prakash, Leader of Opposition Rameshwar Dudi, MPs Raghu Sharma and Karan Singh, travelled in a bus to Karauli.

Congress MLA from Deeg-Kumher Vishwendra Singh said, “The Congress is winning the upcoming state election but ticket should only be given to winnable candidates.”

Reacting to the claims and allegations of the Congress, BJP state unit spokesperson Mukesh Parikh said the Congress may be happy with the crowd in its rally, but it was nothing compared to response chief minister Raje is getting during her Gaurav Yatra.

“We are fully prepared for the election battle. As for as the Congress charges, the BJP has always believed in “sabka sath, sabka vikas” and has taken all the communities with it.”

Earlier, a section of people raised black flags when the Congress rally was crossing Hindaun city towards Karauli. The people protesting were expressed their resentment as the neither BJP nor Congress was supporting them in protest against the recent amendment in the SC/ST act.

Factionalism came to fore during the meeting in Karauli when workers raised slogans and black flags against a sitting Congress MLA. The issue later was pacified when the senior leaders urged to maintain discipline.

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 01:08 IST