Resolve Galwan standoff through proper dialogue: Former Tripura CM

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 17:14 IST

Former Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar has spoken out on the violent clash on June 15 between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, which left 20 Indian soldiers dead, and advocated for a dialogue between the two most populous nations in the world in a bid to resolve the protracted border disputes.

Sarkar, the leader of opposition in the state assembly, made this comment while addressing a condolence meeting organised by the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-affiliated Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) for three of their leaders on Thursday evening.

CITU leaders Pijush Nag, Subrata Sarkar, and Kajal Ghosh died of old age-related ailments over the past three months.

“We pay our homage to the Indian soldiers, who were martyred along the LAC. We hope that both countries would start a dialogue to end the stand-off. India and China should be good neighbours for mutual co-existence. We wish the stand-off be resolved soon. That will be good for all,” said Sarkar.

On a separate note, the ex-CM alleged that the country witnessed misrule since the Narendra Modi-led government came to power six years and cited a raft of “draconian measures” such as the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA); the revision of National Register of Citizens (NRC); the National Population Register (NPR), anti-labour policies like low wages, increasing working hours from eight to 12, reducing holidays and allowances, etc.