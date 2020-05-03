e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 03, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Respect journalists for their contribution’: Mamata Banerjee on Press Freedom Day

‘Respect journalists for their contribution’: Mamata Banerjee on Press Freedom Day

On April 21, the West Bengal government had extended the insurance scheme to accredited journalists in view of Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

india Updated: May 03, 2020 14:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses people from inside her car about the coronavirus disease, in Kolkata last month.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses people from inside her car about the coronavirus disease, in Kolkata last month.(PTI File Photo)
         

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hailed the role of the press in a democracy and said that the media should perform its duties fearlessly.

“Press is the fourth pillar in a democracy and must perform its duties fearlessly. We respect journalists for their contribution to society. Our government in Bangla has many initiatives for the welfare of journalists. Our government in Bangla has also announced health insurance with up to 10 lakh coverage for frontline COVID workers, including journalists,” she said on Twitter. 

Banerjee said this with the hashtag #PressFreedomDay which is being celebrated on Sunday.

World Press Freedom Day was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in December 1993, following the recommendation of UNESCO’s General Conference. Since then, May 3, the anniversary of the Declaration of Windhoek is celebrated worldwide as the World Press Freedom Day.

India dropped two places on a global press freedom index to be ranked 142 out of 180 countries in the annual Reporters Without Borders analysis released last month.

The Haryana government had last month announced an insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh each for journalists who are reporting in the state during the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was taken after several journalists tested positive for coronavirus disease Covid-19 in Mumbai and Chennai.

On April 21, the West Bengal government had extended the insurance scheme to accredited journalists in view of Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

tags
top news
‘Went in to rescue civilians’: Colonel, Major among 5 killed in action in Handwara
‘Went in to rescue civilians’: Colonel, Major among 5 killed in action in Handwara
Eye on Gulf countries, Pak ups Twitter campaign to target India over ‘Islamophobia’
Eye on Gulf countries, Pak ups Twitter campaign to target India over ‘Islamophobia’
Hostages, gunfight, assault teams: How the Handwara encounter ensued
Hostages, gunfight, assault teams: How the Handwara encounter ensued
‘Service before Self’: Army praises 5 security personnel killed in Handwara encounter
‘Service before Self’: Army praises 5 security personnel killed in Handwara encounter
Gambhir believes credit for Rohit’s success should go to former captain
Gambhir believes credit for Rohit’s success should go to former captain
It was a nightmare, just unreal: Rohit names 4 best pacers of the world
It was a nightmare, just unreal: Rohit names 4 best pacers of the world
Covid-19: PIB warns not to fall for this ‘yojna’ on social media
Covid-19: PIB warns not to fall for this ‘yojna’ on social media
How China’s loss can become India’s Covid-19 gain: PMEAC member explains
How China’s loss can become India’s Covid-19 gain: PMEAC member explains
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper