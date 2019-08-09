e-paper
Restrictions in Kashmir to be eased to allow Friday prayers in local mosques

The move to ease restrictions in Kashmir comes after National Security Advisor Ajit Doval directed authorities to ensure that no Kashmiris were harassed, they said.

india Updated: Aug 09, 2019 12:24 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Srinagar
Security personnel stood guard during restrictions in Srinagar on Thursday.
Security personnel stood guard during restrictions in Srinagar on Thursday. (PTI Photo )
         

Restrictions will be eased to allow people in the Kashmir Valley to offer Friday prayers in local mosques, officials said.

However, there will be no Friday congregation at the historic Jama Masjid here.

The move comes after National Security Advisor Ajit Doval directed authorities to ensure that no Kashmiris were harassed, they said.

The officials clarified that people will be allowed to offer prayers in mosques located in their locality.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 12:24 IST

