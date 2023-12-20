Revanth announces new official building for Telangana govt in Delhi

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday announced construction of a brand new official building for the state government in New Delhi, in place of the existing one which is part of the Andhra Pradesh Bhavan at Ashoka Road. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy. (ANI)

Reddy flew to the national capital on Tuesday morning on a three-day visit to have a series of meetings with Congress’ top brass, including AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in the next two days.

He also sought an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a courtesy call, a PCC leader from Telangana aware of the matter said.

Soon after reaching New Delhi, Revanth drove to the official residence of Telangana chief minister at Tughlaq Road, where he held meetings with Telangana Bhavan resident commissioner Gaurav Uppal and officer on special duty Sanjay Jaju.

An official statement from the CMO said the CM discussed with them the issue of division of assets between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, including the existing AP Bhavan in New Delhi.

The CM enquired the officials about the total area of the building, its condition and Telangana’s share in the complex. “The officials informed him that the total undivided land of AP Bhavan is 19.78 acres and the existing building complex is located in 8.781 acres of land. The Old Nursing Hostel is built on 3.359 acres and the Pataudi House is constructed on 7.641 acres of land,” the official note stated.

The officials told Revanth that Telangana will get 8.245 acres of land and the AP’s share will be 11.536 acres as per the Andhra Pradesh state Reorganisation act. They said most of the buildings are in dilapidated condition and the repairs are being done.

“The CM told them that a new building should be constructed which reflects the cultural traditions of Telangana,” the CMO statement stated.

During his meeting with the top Congress leaders, Revanth Reddy is expected to discuss the issues concerning the party in Telangana, including the proposed expansion of the state cabinet. On December 7, as many as 11 cabinet ministers, besides the chief minister were sworn in and there is a scope for inducting another six ministers.

“Revanth Reddy will also submit the copy of the resolutions adopted at the PCC’s political affairs committee (PAC) meeting held on Monday, including the request to Sonia Gandhi to contest from Telangana in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He would also seek the consent of the high command to fill up nominated posts and vacant corporation chairpersons post,” the PCC leader quoted above said.