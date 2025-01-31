Revanth lays foundation stone for new Osmania hospital complex

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday laid the foundation stone for a new building complex of Osmania General Hospital (OGH) at Goshamahal in Hyderabad, about 2 km from the existing hospital complex, which has been serving as a major healthcare facility for more than a century. Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy lays the foundation stone for the hospital in Hyderabad on Friday. State deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka is also seen. (ANI)

An official statement said that the chief minister unveiled the plaque marking the commencement of works for the hospital complex, in the presence of his several cabinet colleagues, including state health minister Damodar Rajanarasimha and roads and buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy.

Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi and officials of the health department were also present on the occasion.

The hospital complex is being taken up at a cost of ₹2,700 crore and is expected to be ready in two years. The state government is utilising 26 of the 38 acres, originally belonging to the police department for the hospital complex, while leaving the remaining 11 acres to the police department for its requirements.

The foundation laying ceremony, however, was marred by protests from the local people under the banner of Goshamahal Parirakshana Samithi demanding the government to withdraw the plans to construct the hospital there.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s MLA from Goshamahal T Raja Singh, who led the protests, said the construction of the hospital in the congested area will lead to traffic issues and environmental problems. “There is sufficient space within the present OGH complex, where the new hospital buildings can be constructed,” he said.

According to the official release, the new hospital to be located at Goshamahal will be built with 32 lakh square feet built-up area, fulfilling NMC and IPHS norms, and shall have 2,000 beds.

The scientifically designed facility, with state-of-the-art facilities, will comprise 29 major and 12 minor operation theatres, with facilities for robotic surgery and a dedicated transplant theatre. The hospital shall also have modern laundry, STP, ETP, and biomedical waste management system.

The medical education and training wing will be expanded majorly, with 30 departments, including eight new emerging super-specialty disciplines. The building will house a new academic block with nursing, dental and physiotherapy colleges.

The new hospital building design has separate provisions for a power sub-station, fire station, bio and non-bio waste management, and STP. The hospital will have a ground plus two (G+2) parking facilities.

The roads around the police stadium and hospital are being re-done to ease movement of traffic, creating no-signal junctions using tactical underpasses. The hospital and surrounding areas will also create a provision for helipads for emergency movements of super critical patients, and organ transplant movements, it said.

HISTORY OF OGH

Osmania General Hospital, considered as the pride of Hyderabad has a rich legacy and history. It was established in 1919 by Mir Osman Ali Khan, the last Nizam of Hyderabad. It was initially established as the Afzalgunj Hospital in 1866 by Salar Jung I.

Built in Indo-Saracenic style, reflecting Hyderabad’s blend of Mughal and European influences, the hospital has been identified as heritage structure.

Over a period of time, it was felt by the people and the various prior governments that the existing space of 7.5 lakh square feet had become insufficient for the growing needs of the people and the huge increase in population of the city in the last few decades.

The existing facility also did not meet the National Medical Commission (NMC) norms of a minimum of 30 lakh square feet space. In 2015, the previous government decided to demolish the 100-year-old building but the heritage conservationists of the city moved the high court to stall the proposal. The issue is still pending in the high court.