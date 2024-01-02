close_game
close_game
News / India News / Review BMI test begins for Assam cops who were in obese category last year

Review BMI test begins for Assam cops who were in obese category last year

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Jan 02, 2024 03:40 PM IST

BMI, a simple weight-to-height calculation, is widely used to determine if a person’s weight falls within the healthy range

SILCHAR: A second round of Body Mass Index (BMI) tests for 1,884 state police personnel who were classified as obese in August last year started on Tuesday, Assam’s director general of police (DGP) Gyanendra Pratap Singh said.

Assam DGP GP Singh ordered the BMI test for all police personnel in the state in May last year. (x/gpsinghips)
Assam DGP GP Singh ordered the BMI test for all police personnel in the state in May last year. (x/gpsinghips)

“The review BMI testing for the 1884 police personnel has started at Jorhat, Silchar and Guwahati,” said GP Singh in a post on X, formerly Twitter. On Monday, Singh said the re-examination of the personnel who fell in the obese category would start at Guwahati, Silchar and Jorhat on Tuesday.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

BMI, a simple weight-to-height calculation, is widely used to determine if a person’s weight falls within the healthy range. The World Health Organisation classifies a BMI score in the range of 18.5–24.9 as normal.

In May last year, Singh decided to conduct a fitness survey of the entire 70,000-strong force by evaluating their BMI and gave police personnel time till August to get in shape.

At the time, the government said all those who had a BMI of more than 30 would be given another three months to reduce their weight. Those who do not meet this fitness standard will be asked to quit the force under a voluntary retirement scheme except those who have a health condition such as thyroid disease.

After the first round of BMI tests beginning August 16, GP Singh said on X that 97.53% of the total force cleared the test.

Singh told HT in September that all police personnel with 30+ BMI would get free medical support before the second round of tests in January. “They’ll go through free liver function tests, kidney function tests, whole blood profiles etc. If medical interventions are required, we’ll provide that too,” he said.

Ahead of Tuesday’s review, Singh expressed the hope that the police personnel had shaped up. “We remain committed to provide the people of Assam a professional and fit Police Unit,” he said, underlining that the aim was to create a healthy police force and not punish anyone.

“This BMI test will be a yearly feature in our department till I am the DGP and I hope my successors will continue this,” Singh said.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out