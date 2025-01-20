RG Kar rape-murder: CBI seeks highest penalty for Sanjay Roy; Kolkata court's sentence at 2.45pm

RG Kar rape-murder case: Sanjay Roy, convicted of rape and murder of an on-duty trainee doctor at the West Bengal government-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, on Monday told a Kolkata court that he was innocent and had been wrongly held guilty. Sanjay Roy, prime accused in the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Sanjay Roy was on Saturday held guilty of sexually assaulting the trainee doctor and throttling her to death in August last year.

Judge Anirban Das of the additional district and sessions in Sealdah said the pronunciation of punishment will be announced at 2:45pm.

Also Read | RG Kar verdict: Who is Sanjay Roy? What was he accused of?

“I am being framed, and have not committed any crime. I have not done anything and still, I have been held guilty,” news agency PTI quoted Sanjay Roy as saying in the Sealdah court ahead of sentencing in the case.

"I was beaten up in the prison and was forced to sign papers," he added.

During the proceedings, Sanjay Roy lawyer said, “Even if it is a rarest of rare case, there should be scope for reformation. The court has to show why the convict is not worth reformation or rehabilitation... The public prosecutor has to present evidence and give reasons why the person is not worth reformation and should be completely eliminated from society…”

Also Read | ‘Sanjay Roy was not alone’: RG Kar victim’s mother reacts to court's verdict

The CBI lawyer pleaded for the highest penalty for the convict.

"We pray for the highest penalty to maintain people's faith in society," the agency's counsel told the court.

The victim's family lawyer replied, "I want death sentence as maximum punishment."

Sanjay Roy was convicted on Saturday by under Sections 64, 66, and 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, before leaving for north Bengal, had said she would not comment until the court delivers its judgment.

“I had earlier demanded the death penalty, but it depends on the judge and how the case has been framed,” the CM said.

The parents of the deceased doctor, who were on their way to the court, said they trusted the judiciary to deliver justice.

“We have faith in the judge,” said the victim’s father.

The deceased doctor's mother, however, expressed disappointment over the investigation by the CBI, alleging that “other perpetrators involved in the crime had not been brought to justice”.

“Only one person is not involved in the crime, yet the CBI has failed to apprehend the others. Such criminals have no right to live if we are to prevent future crimes in society,” the bereaved mother said.

The body of the trainee doctor was found on August 9 in the hospital's seminar room, triggering widespread protests across the nation. Roy was arrested a day after the incident, and the case was later transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

(With inputs from agencies)