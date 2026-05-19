Rising fuel prices, 'unjust' tax hike: Why transport unions are planning a 3-day strike in Delhi

Transporters' organisations and related worker unions across the national capital have threatened to go on a three-day strike starting May 21, citing rising fuel prices in Delhi and the Delhi BJP government's hike in the Environment Compensation Charge (ECC) on commercial vehicles, which unions have called "unjust". Unions have stated that no commercial vehicle will ply in the capital from May 21 to 23 if the demands are not met and the strike is held. (Unsplash/Representational Image )

The All India Motor and Goods Transport Association, the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), and others have stated that no commercial vehicle will ply in the capital from May 21 to 23.

However, the unions added that essential goods vehicles will remain exempt from the blockade to avoid any disruption in the supply of critical commodities.

Why the strike? As reported by HT earlier, transport bodies in the capital have announced the strike due to the "unfair and unjust" hikes to ECC. Along with this, rising petrol and diesel prices, which have been linked to the US-Iran war in West Asia, in the capital have also become a major concern.

In a statement issued by the AIMTC, at least 68 unions across Delhi and the national capital region (Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad) will be taking part in the strike.

The AIMTC is the apex body of truckers, private buses, taxi and maxi cab operators.

Also Read | Petrol, diesel prices hiked again: Fuel rates rise nearly ₹4/litre in 5 days

‘Indiscriminately imposed cess hike’ "The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and the Delhi government have indiscriminately imposed the cess hike on all Delhi-bound goods vehicles, rather than deterring transit vehicles using Delhi as a corridor in line with the original intent of the Supreme Court order and to divert them to the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways," the statement from the body read.

The unions have also condemned the ban on the entry of non-Delhi-registered BS-IV commercial goods vehicles.

In their call for the blockade, the AIMTC has said that "these measures have caused serious socioeconomic consequences", which in turn have "severely impacted the transport sector and the livelihoods of operators."

Key demands from transport bodies The transport bodies have put forth four key demands. These are -

The withdrawal of the hike in cess imposed on all Delhi-bound goods vehicles

Immediate rollback of the proposed ban on entry of non-Delhi registered BS-IV commercial goods vehicles from November 1, 2026

Restricting the cess (ECC) only to those vehicles passing through Delhi.

Exemption for BS-VI vehicles carrying essential commodities and empty vehicles from the ECC levy What are the measures introduced by the Delhi govt? Last month, the Delhi government increased the environment compensation cess (ECC) on commercial vehicles by over 50 per cent and decided to implement a five per cent annual fee hike.

Effective from April 19, the fee on light commercial vehicles and two-axle trucks has been increased from ₹1,400 to ₹2,000, while the charge for three-axle trucks and heavier vehicles has been raised to ₹4,000 from ₹2,600.

Citing reports, the AIMTC added that the government collected ₹1,753.2 crore from ECC levies till December 4, 2025. Of this amount, only ₹781.4 crore has been spent, while the remaining ₹971.8 crore, which is 55.4 per cent of the amount, remains unused.

Along with the ECC hike, Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta also announced a ban on the entry of all interstate BS-IV commercial goods vehicles from November 1 as part of the pollution mitigation plan. CNG-powered, electric, and BS-VI-compliant vehicles are exempt.

Nitin Gadkari hopes for ‘quick resolution’ Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari is hoping for a quick resolution. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Gadkari said, “I discussed this issue (collection of cess) with CM Gupta. We will soon find a solution to this issue.”

(With inputs from HT's Snehil Sinha, news agency PTI)