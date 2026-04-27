Rising through grassroots, Dipsita Dhar stands tall in West Bengal despite electoral losses | 5 facts about her

Dipsita Dhar is an Indian politician and student activist associated with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and a national leader of the Students' Federation of India. Born on 9 August 1993 in Howrah, West Bengal, she began her organisational journey through Kishore Bahini, a children’s group, and steadily rose through student politics to become the All-India Joint Secretary of SFI. Her academic background, including higher studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University, shaped her engagement with issues of education, inequality, and youth rights. Dipsita Dhar is contesting from the North Dum Dum Assembly constituency as a CPI(M) candidate. (PTI)

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She is known for combining political activism with grassroots work. From participating in large-scale protests in West Bengal to organising relief during the COVID-19 pandemic, her work reflects a focus on youth mobilisation, social justice, and public welfare. She has also entered electoral politics, contesting as a CPI(M) candidate in elections.