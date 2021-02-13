IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / River experts and geologists demand accountability for Rishi Ganga disaster
**EDS: BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE, HANDOUT IMAGE MADE AVAILABLE FROM ITBP** Chamoli: Damaged dam of the Rishi Ganga Power Project, after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand�s Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. More than 150 labourers working at the Rishi Ganga power project may have been directly affected. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_07_2021_000055B)(PTI)
**EDS: BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE, HANDOUT IMAGE MADE AVAILABLE FROM ITBP** Chamoli: Damaged dam of the Rishi Ganga Power Project, after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand�s Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. More than 150 labourers working at the Rishi Ganga power project may have been directly affected. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_07_2021_000055B)(PTI)
india news

River experts and geologists demand accountability for Rishi Ganga disaster

  • Rescuers have so far retrieved 38 bodies and at least 166 people are still missing and feared dead following the flash floods on February 7.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:12 PM IST

River experts, geologists and environmental activists from different parts of the country sought accountability for the Rishi Ganga glacial breach disaster in a web meeting on Saturday. Rescuers have so far retrieved 38 bodies and at least 166 people are still missing and feared dead following the flash floods on February 7.

“The dams should have a system of disseminating early warnings and by early warning I do not mean a sign board that reads going near the river can be dangerous. Unfortunately, in the 21st century we still don’t have any systems in place. The workers had the time to vacate had they known. Also, a lot of muck had been dumped at the head of the Tapovan tunnel which amplified the impact of the flood pushing people deep inside it with muck,” said Navin Juyal, retired geologist from the Physical Research Laboratory, Ahmedabad.

“Two events took place on February 7. To say that the glacial breach was an act of god is one thing but we have to understand how the disaster amplified. The glacial breach and the ice and debris came down with a lot of power. When such floods occur they destroy all barriers in their way and pick up more sediment from the barrier. The glacial breach can be ascribed to nature but what about the barriers and obstructions in its way?” asked Ravi Chopra, director of the People’s Science Institute and head of the Chopra committee on hydroelectric projects set up by the Supreme Court in the aftermath of the 2013 flash floods in Uttarakhand which killed over 5000 people.

“Our committee was asked if hydroelectric projects were destroying the ecology of the region. We had said yes. We had also mentioned that siting hydroelectric projects in the paraglacial zone (above 2000 metres) could accentuate disasters,” he added. Chopra, however, added that “the era of dams is possibly over. Hydropower is expensive. It is costing 6 to 8 per unit to produce whereas solar power is costing 2 to 2.5 to produce. Soon nobody will want to buy hydropower,” Chopra said.

Uttam Lal, assistant professor (geography), Sikkim University said the entire high mountain region in India is vulnerable to such events and changes in microclimate along with climate change make these regions very vulnerable. “The glacial breach happened at 3600 metres altitude which came down with debris and ice traversing 12 km at 2000 metres altitude and at a 45 degree slope. The slope is high. We should understand the terrain of the region and how microclimatic changes can contribute to such disasters.”

The meeting was organised by India River’s Forum, Water Conflicts Forum, People’s Science Institute, South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers and People, Mattu Jan Sangathan and others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Security personnel carry out the rescue and relief works at the site of suicide bomb attack at Lathepora Awantipora in Pulwama district of south Kashmir, Thursday, February 14, 2019. At least 30 CRPF jawans were killed and dozens other injured when a CRPF convoy was attacked.(PTI)
Security personnel carry out the rescue and relief works at the site of suicide bomb attack at Lathepora Awantipora in Pulwama district of south Kashmir, Thursday, February 14, 2019. At least 30 CRPF jawans were killed and dozens other injured when a CRPF convoy was attacked.(PTI)
india news

Two years of Pulwama: Terror attack that killed 40 CRPF men explained

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:46 PM IST
The attack took place after a suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden car into the convoy of 78 vehicles carrying more than 2,500 CRPF troopers in south Kashmir.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Bihar government had asked district magistrates to conduct random inquiry in two to four blocks of their respective districts by physically verifying the people mentioned in the testing list to check for inconsistencies in Covid-19 testing. (PTI PHOTO) (Image used for representation).
The Bihar government had asked district magistrates to conduct random inquiry in two to four blocks of their respective districts by physically verifying the people mentioned in the testing list to check for inconsistencies in Covid-19 testing. (PTI PHOTO) (Image used for representation).
india news

Bihar moves to terminate 7 health staff for irregularities in Covid-19 testing

By Ruchir Kumar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:29 PM IST
  • The department had earlier on Friday suspended four health officials of Jamui, including its civil surgeon, the district immunisation officer and two medical officers in-charge of the health facilities at the two blocks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa made the revelation in a statement regarding the Union Budget. (PTI PHOTO).
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa made the revelation in a statement regarding the Union Budget. (PTI PHOTO).
india news

Telsa to set up manufacturing unit in Karnataka: CM Yediyurappa

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:49 PM IST
  • On January 8, Tesla had registered its subsidiary Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Ltd in Bengaluru.
READ FULL STORY
Close
National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, one of the most protected individuals in India, has faced terror threats from Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence and its terrorist groups for more than three decades.(HT file photo)
National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, one of the most protected individuals in India, has faced terror threats from Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence and its terrorist groups for more than three decades.(HT file photo)
india news

NSA Doval's security beefed up after recce video of his office by Jaish surfaces

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:36 PM IST
They said that Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist Hedayatullah Malik was arrested by security forces on February 6.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2021, file photo, students wear masks as they work in a fourth-grade classroom, at Elk Ridge Elementary School in Buckley, Wash. Amid mounting tensions about school reopening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention planned to release long-awaited guidance Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, on what measures are needed to get children back into the classroom during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)(AP)
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2021, file photo, students wear masks as they work in a fourth-grade classroom, at Elk Ridge Elementary School in Buckley, Wash. Amid mounting tensions about school reopening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention planned to release long-awaited guidance Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, on what measures are needed to get children back into the classroom during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)(AP)
india news

Researchers propose that humidity from masks may lessen severity of Covid-19

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:15 PM IST
This higher level of humidity in inhaled air, the researchers suggested, could help explain why wearing masks has been linked to lower disease severity in people infected with SARS-CoV-2, because hydration of the respiratory tract is known to benefit the immune system.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A healthcare workers administering a dose of Bharat Biotech Ltd. Covaxin vaccine for coronavirus. (Representative image)(Bloomberg)
A healthcare workers administering a dose of Bharat Biotech Ltd. Covaxin vaccine for coronavirus. (Representative image)(Bloomberg)
india news

India vaccinates close to 8 million beneficiaries against Covid-19 in 28 days

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:13 PM IST
On February 12, which is day 28 of the vaccination drive, 4,62,637 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 10,411 sessions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
**EDS: BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE, HANDOUT IMAGE MADE AVAILABLE FROM ITBP** Chamoli: Damaged dam of the Rishi Ganga Power Project, after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand�s Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. More than 150 labourers working at the Rishi Ganga power project may have been directly affected. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_07_2021_000055B)(PTI)
**EDS: BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE, HANDOUT IMAGE MADE AVAILABLE FROM ITBP** Chamoli: Damaged dam of the Rishi Ganga Power Project, after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand�s Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. More than 150 labourers working at the Rishi Ganga power project may have been directly affected. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_07_2021_000055B)(PTI)
india news

River experts and geologists demand accountability for Rishi Ganga disaster

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:12 PM IST
  • Rescuers have so far retrieved 38 bodies and at least 166 people are still missing and feared dead following the flash floods on February 7.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar during a meeting with officers engaged in crop procurement.(HT Photo)
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar during a meeting with officers engaged in crop procurement.(HT Photo)
india news

Law to claim recovery of damages to public property by protesters soon: Khattar

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:02 PM IST
Farmers, especially from Haryana and Punjab, have been protesting against the three farm laws for more than two months now, demanding the repeal of the legislation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The health ministry also said that no case of serious or severe side effects following immunisation (AEFI) or death was attributable to vaccination to date. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
The health ministry also said that no case of serious or severe side effects following immunisation (AEFI) or death was attributable to vaccination to date. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
india news

Over 8 million people vaccinated so far, says govt as second phase begins

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilavro Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 08:54 PM IST
The number of deaths in cases where vaccination was conducted stood at 27 and three people who had taken the dose at some point in the recent past died in the last 24 hours, according to ministry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. (ANI)
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. (ANI)
india news

News updates from HT: Speaker calls Budget Session 'highly productive'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 08:48 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Security personnel carry out the rescue and relief works at the site of suicide bomb attack at Lathepora Awantipora in Pulwama district of south Kashmir, Thursday, February 14, 2019. At least 30 CRPF jawans were killed and dozens other injured when a CRPF convoy was attacked.(PTI)
Security personnel carry out the rescue and relief works at the site of suicide bomb attack at Lathepora Awantipora in Pulwama district of south Kashmir, Thursday, February 14, 2019. At least 30 CRPF jawans were killed and dozens other injured when a CRPF convoy was attacked.(PTI)
india news

2 years of Pulwama terror attack: The day when India lost 40 CRPF men

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:16 PM IST
The day has been the bloodiest in the Valley’s 30-year-old insurgency period.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla speaks during the Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla speaks during the Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
india news

‘Highly productive’: LS Speaker Birla after end of first phase of Budget Session

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 07:48 PM IST
While the Rajya Sabha went on a recess on Friday, the Lok Sabha went into recess on Saturday evening and both the Houses will reconvene on March 8.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the World Sustainable Development Summit 2021, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the World Sustainable Development Summit 2021, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
india news

PM Modi to inaugurate 11 projects in Tamil Nadu, Kerala tomorrow

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 07:24 PM IST
A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has said these projects, including a Metro project in Chennai and a petrochemical complex in Kerala, will “add crucial momentum to the growth trajectory of these states and help hasten the pace for them to realise their full development potential.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Road crash deaths in India, which are the highest in the world, are a burden on its demographic dividend and have a tangible impact on poverty. (HT PHOTO).
Road crash deaths in India, which are the highest in the world, are a burden on its demographic dividend and have a tangible impact on poverty. (HT PHOTO).
india news

Road crashes in India hike poverty, poor suffer more deaths: World Bank report

By Anisha Dutta
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 08:07 PM IST
  • The report also brings out the sharp rural-urban divide and the disproportionate impact on women. Women bore the burden of crashes across poor and rich households, often taking up extra work, assuming greater responsibilities, and performing caregiving activities after a crash.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Arjun MBT Mk IA is a state-of-the-art weapon platform with superior firepower, high mobility, excellent protection and crew comfort with 14 major upgrades on Arjun MBT Mk I.(DRDO)
The Arjun MBT Mk IA is a state-of-the-art weapon platform with superior firepower, high mobility, excellent protection and crew comfort with 14 major upgrades on Arjun MBT Mk I.(DRDO)
india news

PM Modi to hand over Arjun Main Battle Tank Mark to army: All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 06:48 PM IST
Here is everything you need to know about the Arjun Main Battle Tank Mark 1A.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP