River experts and geologists demand accountability for Rishi Ganga disaster
- Rescuers have so far retrieved 38 bodies and at least 166 people are still missing and feared dead following the flash floods on February 7.
River experts, geologists and environmental activists from different parts of the country sought accountability for the Rishi Ganga glacial breach disaster in a web meeting on Saturday. Rescuers have so far retrieved 38 bodies and at least 166 people are still missing and feared dead following the flash floods on February 7.
“The dams should have a system of disseminating early warnings and by early warning I do not mean a sign board that reads going near the river can be dangerous. Unfortunately, in the 21st century we still don’t have any systems in place. The workers had the time to vacate had they known. Also, a lot of muck had been dumped at the head of the Tapovan tunnel which amplified the impact of the flood pushing people deep inside it with muck,” said Navin Juyal, retired geologist from the Physical Research Laboratory, Ahmedabad.
“Two events took place on February 7. To say that the glacial breach was an act of god is one thing but we have to understand how the disaster amplified. The glacial breach and the ice and debris came down with a lot of power. When such floods occur they destroy all barriers in their way and pick up more sediment from the barrier. The glacial breach can be ascribed to nature but what about the barriers and obstructions in its way?” asked Ravi Chopra, director of the People’s Science Institute and head of the Chopra committee on hydroelectric projects set up by the Supreme Court in the aftermath of the 2013 flash floods in Uttarakhand which killed over 5000 people.
“Our committee was asked if hydroelectric projects were destroying the ecology of the region. We had said yes. We had also mentioned that siting hydroelectric projects in the paraglacial zone (above 2000 metres) could accentuate disasters,” he added. Chopra, however, added that “the era of dams is possibly over. Hydropower is expensive. It is costing ₹6 to ₹8 per unit to produce whereas solar power is costing ₹2 to ₹2.5 to produce. Soon nobody will want to buy hydropower,” Chopra said.
Uttam Lal, assistant professor (geography), Sikkim University said the entire high mountain region in India is vulnerable to such events and changes in microclimate along with climate change make these regions very vulnerable. “The glacial breach happened at 3600 metres altitude which came down with debris and ice traversing 12 km at 2000 metres altitude and at a 45 degree slope. The slope is high. We should understand the terrain of the region and how microclimatic changes can contribute to such disasters.”
The meeting was organised by India River’s Forum, Water Conflicts Forum, People’s Science Institute, South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers and People, Mattu Jan Sangathan and others.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two years of Pulwama: Terror attack that killed 40 CRPF men explained
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar moves to terminate 7 health staff for irregularities in Covid-19 testing
- The department had earlier on Friday suspended four health officials of Jamui, including its civil surgeon, the district immunisation officer and two medical officers in-charge of the health facilities at the two blocks.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Telsa to set up manufacturing unit in Karnataka: CM Yediyurappa
- On January 8, Tesla had registered its subsidiary Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Ltd in Bengaluru.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NSA Doval's security beefed up after recce video of his office by Jaish surfaces
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Researchers propose that humidity from masks may lessen severity of Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vaccinates close to 8 million beneficiaries against Covid-19 in 28 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
River experts and geologists demand accountability for Rishi Ganga disaster
- Rescuers have so far retrieved 38 bodies and at least 166 people are still missing and feared dead following the flash floods on February 7.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Law to claim recovery of damages to public property by protesters soon: Khattar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 8 million people vaccinated so far, says govt as second phase begins
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Speaker calls Budget Session 'highly productive'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 years of Pulwama terror attack: The day when India lost 40 CRPF men
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Highly productive’: LS Speaker Birla after end of first phase of Budget Session
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to inaugurate 11 projects in Tamil Nadu, Kerala tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Road crashes in India hike poverty, poor suffer more deaths: World Bank report
- The report also brings out the sharp rural-urban divide and the disproportionate impact on women. Women bore the burden of crashes across poor and rich households, often taking up extra work, assuming greater responsibilities, and performing caregiving activities after a crash.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to hand over Arjun Main Battle Tank Mark to army: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox