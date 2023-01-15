RJD leader Tej Pratap addresses Bihar CM as Nitish Kumar ‘Yadav’. Then says…

RJD leader and state environment minister Tej Pratap Yadav on Saturday suffixed 'Yadav' to the name of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar in what news agency ANI called a slip of tongue. Tej Pratap Yadav, the mercurial son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, however, defended his remark saying all are descendants of Lord Krishna.

Adressing at a public meeting at Kargahar village in Rohtas district, the state environment, forest and climate change minister said that “Nitish Kumar 'Yadav' has talked about maximum recruitment in all the departments.”

Sensing a slip of tongue, Tej Pratap said, "We all are one. All are descendants of Lord Shri Krishna. Yadav-Madhav-Raghu-Yadu all are the descendants of Lord Ram and Krishna. History tells us that we all are one. This is the reason why 'Yadav' gets suffixed to Nitish Kumar's name."

Notably, RJD leader Bhai Virendra on Friday mentioned Bihar CM's name as Nitish Kumar 'Yadav' during a programme, reported ANI. Tej Pratap Yadav added further grist to speculations by adding the surname 'Yadav' to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

He also mentioned his frequent visits to Vrindavan saying he goes there to pray for his father who recently underwent kidney transplant in Singapore.

“Today no youth goes to Vrindavan for his parents. Only goes for girlfriend.”

The RJD leader courted another controversy by reportedly using a government helicopter to arrive at a private function.

