Vehicle of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's convoy meets with an accident; 1 dead

An escort vehicle from the convoy of Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Tejashwi Yadav met with an accident in Bihar's Purnea late Wednesday night. The police said that further investigation was ongoing. (File)

The driver of the escort vehicle, identified as home guard Haleem Alam by LiveHindustan, died and six policemen with the convoy were injured in the incident. All injured were being treated at the Government Medical College & Hospital (GMCH), Purnea.

As per a video posted by PTI, a car of Yadav's convoy met with an accident with another car. The video shows a vehicle pulling the cars away and the front of the car being completely damaged.

One of the escort policemen said, “One of our escort cars met with an accident under the Mufassil police station area. The driver of the car died on the spot and the remaining 6 police officials were injured in the accident. They are being treated in GMCH Hospital. Further investigation is underway.”

Yadav is currently on a 'Jan Vishwas Yatra', which began on February 20 and was to continue for 11 days, during which he will travel all 38 districts of the state.

Aaj Tak reported that the incident occurred in close proximity to Bilauri Panorama Height in Purnia. A vehicle from Yadav's Jan Vishwas Yatra convoy lost control, breached a divider, and collided with a vehicle travelling in the opposite lane. Reportedly, three individuals in the impacted vehicle sustained severe injuries. They have been hospitalised. The condition of several injured individuals is reported to be critical.

As per LiveHindustan, there were three men and a woman travelling in the other car were also injured and were taken to the GMCH.

The escort police said that further investigation was ongoing.

Yadav’s outreach campaign ahead of the Lok Sabha polls comes three weeks after his party was ousted from power on January 28, when chief minister Nitish Kumar, in his latest about-turn, snapped ties with RJD and joined ranks with BJP to form a new government. Yadav was the deputy CM in the coalition government headed by Nitish Kumar from August 2022 till last month.