Robbers strike at commission agent’s shop, flee with ₹4 lakh at gunpoint in Karnal

As many as three robbers struck at the shop of a commission agent in the new grain market of Karnal and looted ₹4 lakh at gunpoint, police said on Saturday.

As per the police, the incident took place in broad daylight when the masked robbers barged into the shop and held an employee of the arhtiya hostage at the gunpoint. They asked him to give keys of the lockers and fled with ₹4 lakh, the police said.

However, the commission agent, Om Prakash, was not present at his shop at the time of incident. Soon after, the commission agent informed the cops and Karnal City police station in-charge reached the spot.

He said a first information report (FIR) under the sections of robbery of the IPC and the Arms Act has been registered against the unidentified accused. He said police teams were working to arrest the robbers.

Two held for looting petrol stations on NH-44

The Karnal district police on Saturday claimed to have solved two robbery cases with the arrest of two persons.

The arrested accused have been identified as Prince of Birbadalwa village and Vishal of Gondar village.

However, the police claimed that third member of the gang, Pawan Kumar of Samalkha village in Panipat district, was at large.

The police have also recovered a countrymade pistol and two stolen bikes from their possession. Karnal superintendent of police (SP) Surender Singh Bhoria said the accused were involved in two cases of robbery at fuel stations that had taken place on July 27 and 28 on the NH-44 in Karnal.

He said the police had got a lead about the involvement of Prince and he was arrested on August 15 from Taraori.

“The police later arrested Vishal. An FIR under IPC sections pertaining to attempt to murder and robbery has been registered against the accused and efforts are on to arrest their third member,” the SP added.

