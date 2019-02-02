Robert Vadra gets protection from arrest till Feb 16

Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s brother-in-law Robert Vadra was on Saturday granted protection from arrest till February 16 by a Delhi court in a money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The court asked Vadra to furnish a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh and surety of like amount. Vadra, whose wife Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was recently appointed Congress general secretary in-charge for east UP, will join the ED investigation on February 6

ED is probing allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property worth 1.9 million pounds. The agency claims that the ownership of the property belongs to Vadra.

The Congress has termed the probes launched against Vadra as political vendetta by the ruling NDA government. The party has also alleged that the Modi government is using investigating agencies to settle political scores.

First Published: Feb 02, 2019 14:50 IST