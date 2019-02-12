Robert Vadra, mother Maureen at Jaipur ED office, Priyanka Gandhi drops them off

Robert Vadra, businessman and the husband of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, and his mother Maureen Vadra are at the Jaipur office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with Bikaner land case. They reached the Jaipur office of the ED this morning. Priyanka Gandhi accompanied them to the ED’s Jaipur office.

Priyanka Gandhi had also accompanied Robert Vadra to Delhi office of the ED last week when he was questioned for hours over three days in connection with another property case. Priyanka Gandhi had then said that her trip to the ED office in Delhi was designed to send a message.

Earlier, Vadra arrived in the Rajasthan capital on Monday after being summoned by the ED. The case relates to an alleged 275-acre land scam in the Kolayat sub-division of Bikaner district.

Senior ED officials, according to sources, have prepared a set of 55 questions for Vadra in the alleged land scam case. The questioning is happening after a January 21 order of the Rajasthan High Court, which directed the partners of Sky Light Hospitality Company to appear before Enforcement Directorate (ED) on February 12.

Robert Vadra and his mother Maureen are partners in the company. The high court, however, restrained the agency from arresting Robert Vadra and Maureen.

The name of the Sky Light Company surfaced during the investigation by the ED into a case of money laundering in the Bikaner land scam case. The Sky Light Hospitality moved the Rajasthan High Court, which in December 2018 restrained the ED from taking any coercive action against the company. The high court also sent notices to the finance ministry and the ED.

First Published: Feb 12, 2019 10:57 IST