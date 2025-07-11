Ropeway in Himachal Pradesh becomes lifeline for flood-hit Mandi

The Mata Baglamukhi Ropeway becomes the lifeline of the Pandoh area of the Mandi district after a cloudburst and resultant floods washed away most of the roads and bridges. Ropeway in Mandi has become a crucial mode of transport, with over 5,000 people using the service in recent days.(PTI/Representational Image)

The government is providing free ropeway transportation to people from all 12 panchayats of the Seraj Assembly constituency in Mandi district, ensuring continued connectivity and support during the crisis.

The resident manager of RTDC (Ropeways and Rapid Transport System Development Corporation), Kush Vaidya, said that the ropeway in Mandi district has become a crucial mode of transport for residents affected by flash floods, with over 5,000 people using the service in recent days.

Vaidya said the facility, initially free for two panchayats, is now available at no cost to all 12 panchayats of Seraj Vidhan Sabha on the direction of the Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri. Though the ropeway spans just 750 meters, it helps residents avoid a difficult 12-kilometre journey due to damaged roads.

Speaking to ANI, Kush Vaidya said, "initially it was free for two panchayats only but now this is free for all residents of 12 panchayats of Saraj Vidhan Sabha as Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri had visited here after the floods and asked us to make the service free of cost for one week. 5,000 people have used this facility in recent days. Though the total length of the Ropeway is 750 meters but people use it to avoid a 12 Km travelling."

A resident of Saraj, Bhoop Singh said that the ropeway has become a lifeline after roads and bridges were washed away. Singh said has provided crucial relief in these difficult times, helping people transport essential supplies when all other routes are blocked.

"This ropeway has helped us a lot. If we did not have this, we would have been totally helpless. After this grave disaster, all our roads and paths have been washed away, restricting vehicular and foot movement. Bridges have also been washed away. It was because of Jairam Thakur that this ropeway was built, and it is helping us in these testing times. We use it to carry essentials and supplies on our backs. It's been a huge relief during this disaster," Singh said.

Himachal Pradesh has witnessed significant devastation since the onset of the monsoon, with 91 people losing their lives between June 20 and July 10, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

In its latest Cumulative Loss Report, the SDMA noted that 55 of the deaths were directly attributed to rain-related disasters such as landslides, cloudbursts, flash floods, drowning incidents, and electrocution. An additional 36 deaths occurred in road accidents triggered or worsened by adverse weather conditions.