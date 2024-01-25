Row as 36 MLAs attend Meitei group event; Cong says state chief assaulted

The attendance of 36 Meitei legislators from across parties at an event organised by Arambai Tenggol, a Meitei activist group on Wednesday evoked sharp reactions in the state, even as the Congress alleged that its state president K Meghachandra Singh was physically assaulted. The 36 legislators who took an oath signed a list of six demands (REUTERS)

At the event held in the heart of Imphal, the 36 legislators took an oath with the armed cadre of the group present, and signed a list of six demands that included fencing the India-Myanmar border, implementation of a National Register of Citizens in the state, abrogation of suspension of operations agreements with Kuki terror groups, deportation of refugees from Myanmar, removal of Kuki immigrants from the Scheduled Tribe list, and the removal of Assam Rifles in Manipur.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

There are 40 Meitei legislators, and while chief minister Biren Singh was a signatory to the agreement but not present in person.

Read Here: Violence beyond ethnic strife as militants fish in Manipur’s troubled waters

One legislator, who spoke to HT on condition of anonymity, said: “I was beaten by the Arambai Tenggol. One of the leaders said I am always speaking against the government. Their men surrounded me and beat me. I sustained injuries in my head, neck and abdomen. If I complain to the police they will destroy my family. We thought we would be protected because there were many senior police officers at the gate.”

Inside the fort there were 100 AT members, this person said, adding that at least three BJP MLAs were also assaulted and three others threatened.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh confirmed that state party chief K Meghachandra was attacked at the meeting. “The Indian National Congress condemns the brutal physical assault on Manipur PCC president K Meghachandra in a meeting of all party MLAs/MPs/ministers under full security protection of state and central forces at Kangla in Imphal yesterday,” he said.

Meghachandra did not respond to phone calls.

One of the attendees, Congress leader and former CM Okram Ibobi Singh said: “Ruling BJP MLAs, ministers and even two MPs were present, and we as an opposition party were in an awkward position.”

With inputs from Prawesh Lama